Monroe County: PA 611 is Open in Delaware Water Gap

​

County: Monroe

Municipality: Delaware Water Gap Borough and Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area

Road name: PA 611/North Delaware Drive

Between: Mountain Road/Waring Drive and Slateford Road

Restriction: PA 611 was closed on April 7, 2022 due to a slope and retaining wall washout caused by heavy rain. During the closure traffic was detoured on PA 512, PA 33, US 209, Interstate 80, and Business Route 209.

Update: This section of PA 611 is now open.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555 , ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #