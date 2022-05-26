Centre County Bridge Replacement Starts June 1

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that work will start next week to replace a bridge in Centre County. The bridge spans a tributary of Bald Eagle Creek on Route 504 (Alternate 220) near Wingate. Replacing the bridge will improve its rating from poor to good. Built in 1925, the bridge is 13-feet long and carries an average of almost 4,200 vehicles each day.

Work is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 1. At that time, temporary traffic signals will enforce an alternating traffic pattern across the bridge, as replacement work takes place using a half-width configuration.

Overall work on this project includes the removal of the existing bridge, construction of a new single-span concrete structure, paving, guiderail updates, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items.

Nestlerode Contracting Company, Inc. of Lock Haven is the contractor on this $908,000 project, which is schedule to be complete by the end of October. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

