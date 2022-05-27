We Level Up treatment center is pround to announce new prestigious memberships, accreditations & university partnerships
Behavioral health centers specialize in delivering state-of-the-art substance abuse treatment using science-based recovery programs. This is done by stabilizing the patient and continuing treatment of co-occurring mental health problems.
On National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week, scientists and other experts counteract the myths about drugs and alcohol that people get from the internet, social media, TV, movies, music, or from friends.
The We Level Up treatment center network strives to expand its community outreach with all new university partnerships for addiction treatment externships.
We Level Up proudly announces partnerships with Purdue Global University and Barry University, A renewed membership with the NAATP, BBB Rehab Accreditation, Joint Commission Accreditation, earning official addiction treatment certification, and hundreds of Verified Google Reviews!
The We Level Up network now promotes Coast to Coast treatment options for anyone in the United States who seeks treatment!
We Level Up Addiction Treatment announces expansions in prestigious memberships and collegiate partnerships!
These efforts are exemplified by the numerous national recognitions, certifications, rehab accreditations, partnerships, and addiction treatment externships coupled with the hundreds of verified google reviews their addiction treatment centers continuously earn.
We Level Up offers an Addiction Treatment Externship track in partnership with Purdue Global University.
In partnership with Purdue Global University, We Level Up has begun to offer Addiction Treatment Externships for those students in Psychology and other healthcare-related fields looking for experience in the addiction and mental health treatment industry. From general counseling to other effective and experimental methods, We Level Up offers a robust national stage to showcase our efforts.
These addiction treatment externships placements will be overseen by a collaborative effort of PGU's outreach team and We Level Up Florida addiction treatment centers' operations and human resources teams.
“Training the next generation of healthcare professionals is more imperative than ever. To face the ongoing drug and alcohol use disorder epidemics, our young professionals need these early experiences now more than ever!” - Jennifer Pauly, MS - Vice President of Operations on why are addiction treatment externships important?.
We Level Up Becomes Member of the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers (NAATP)
We Level Up is in constant search of partnerships and memberships that help improve the experience and pedigree of the services we provide. NAATP is a nonprofit professional society that represents hundreds of not-for-profit and for-profit addiction treatment providers who offer critical services along the full continuum of care, from intervention, transportation, private therapy, outpatient care, hospitalization, residential treatment, and continuing/aftercare.
The addiction treatment industry faces complex issues, such as insurance utilization, parity enforcement, changing treatment therapies, and ethics and professionalism violations. Addiction Treatment Providers cannot operate effectively in isolation. Nor will the addiction service provider field thrive separate and divided. Professions evolve and succeed when their members communicate, collaborate, develop standards, and advocate together through a professional society.
We Level Up Lake Worth earns an “A +” BBB Rating.
We Level Up treatment center is proud to announce joining *BBB’s* official accreditation program. Their main detox treatment facility, at the West Palm Beach Rehab location, and our flagship inpatient rehab center in Lake Worth, Florida, is one of only several select businesses that has earned an A+ rating in its area. The Better Business Bureau's Accreditation process requires a thorough evaluation while upholding the BBB Accreditation Standards. Moreover, submission of valid up-to-date addiction center licensing is required to obtain a BBB review and accreditation profile.
We Level Up is A-Rated & Accredited Treatment Center (dated July 14, 2021)
We’re delighted to announce that our BBB profile has earned such high ratings. The We Level Up Lake Worth treatment center is a licensed and regulated facility. BBB assigns ratings from A+ (highest) to F (lowest). Likewise, the Pompano addiction rehab office at Deerfield also works to maintain the highest ethical standards.
Joint Commission Accreditation – Gold Seal of Approval.
We Level Up treatment center has a proud history of nationally recognized accreditation held by top dual diagnosis treatment and mental health centers in the nation.
We Level Up has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of National Quality Approval. Quality check certification is listed under We Level Up’s Holistix & MCW treatment facilities.
We Level Up holds Joint Commission Rehab Accreditation.
Finding not only quality care but the right treatment center for you or a loved one can be hard and stressful. Choosing the best fit for your situation can be an incredibly important decision to get the best outcome for long-term recovery. Finding the best providers that can deliver the likelihood of an encouraging future for one’s health, safety, and favorable treatment outcome can prove difficult for most of us.
Simply make sure professional third parties have already reviewed the treatment program you are considering. This can make your selection process a little easier. Clearly verifying that your provider is able of delivering effective, licensed, and assessed treatment should be part of your evaluation process.
The Joint Commission, previously known as the Joint Commission on the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO), provides its gold seal and stamp of approval only to select treatment centers. These healthcare providers must meet the Joint Commission guidelines and standards of quality care.
About The Joint Commission.
Established in 1951, the Joint Commission (JC) is an autonomous, charitable institution fighting to better healthcare for people by assessing numerous healthcare businesses. Its evaluation methods are designed to encourage treatment centers to provide top-quality, trustworthy, and competent care to clients like you.
The Joint Commission is managed by a committee of 32 members. Members include doctors, nurses, managers, health care authorities, instructors, and consumer advocates. The JC has area facilities in Illinois and Washington D.C. and engages over 1,000 employees.
Joint Commission Review Program.
The Joint Commission has certified and approved almost 22,000 health businesses and establishments in the U.S.A. The kinds of businesses it accredits start at treatment centers like We Level Up to hospitals, laboratories, and many more. The JC sets standards for the country’s healthcare industry. Through the rigorous accreditation process, healthcare organizations can earn the Joint Commission’s seal of approval.
Joint Commission Accreditation Process.
To become certified, treatment centers need to go through an on-the-ground review managed by the JC evaluation staff. To keep an accreditation, they review each treatment center at each three-year interval. Where additional examination and assessments of health care practices of the center are analyzed once again.
The review process is unbiased and data-driven. The JC evaluation concentrates on clients and the quality of care they are provided. The final purpose of the examination is set to answer two tasks. First, to determine if the business performing well and can be designated as a “good practice”. Second, to provide direction to the treatment center to assure its clinical treatment team advances constant regular high-quality care.
Following the original review, treatment centers go through unannounced examinations about a year and a half to 3 years thereafter. The treatment center reviewed doe not get any warning with no prior notice for surprise in-person examinations of their facilities. This guarantees the company examined is keeping good treatment practices continuously. Surprise visits are conducted directly by JC staff.
Thus, only when a treatment center obtains its official accreditation will it get listed on the Quality Check website. You will find its online directory for Joint Commission accredited companies at this JC website.
Independent On-the-Ground Accreditation Review.
Every on-the-ground examination applied the JC’s Tracer methodology. This data analysis process applies actual client data to determine the applicable levels of care being provided at the treatment center. JC “Tracers” staff will actually watch clients progress throughout the whole therapy record to verify both the quality & performance of the treatment provided.
The JC Tracer methodology practice also assesses how the treatment center integrates care over multiple therapy & clinical functions throughout the entire treatment program.
In facility polls incorporates:
- treatment leadership observations
- client orientation to the programs
- competence assessment process
- facility review & care environment
- client exit surveys (survey team presents findings)
After the questionnaire, if the treatment center does not qualify for requests for improvement (RTFs), the treatment center accreditation can mature to an official seal. Where there are enhancements to be made, the treatment center must present a statement showing whereby they will enhance their care before they can join and qualify for JC official accreditation standards.
Joint Commission Accreditation for Consumers.
For consumers, the Joint Commission accreditation can help assure that a treatment facility has undergone a third-party comprehensive review. And that the treatment center meets the highest JC quality healthcare standards. Of course, where a particular treatment center is accredited, family members and their loved ones can weed out nonaccredited businesses. These are facilities that have not undergone the rigorous JC review audit. Through the JC clients will have a reputable nonprofit institution providing a robust review for treatment in a safe environment along with high-quality healthcare up to its data-driven analysis and satisfaction.
JCAHO accreditation can help you find:
- leading high-quality care treatment centers
- stringently reviewed more effective treatment therapies
- independently reviewed and qualified treatment center teams
Of course, while client quality of healthcare & safety is the central concept behind the JC accreditation, consumers should get more details. Clearly, JC verification is great for the clients and families, learning about customization of treatment can also be an important criterion when choosing where to go. JC, accreditation signifies your treatment center has been reviewed to constantly enhance the quality of care. And that clients can anticipate getting care in a stable, safe, and effective treatment setting.
JC Treatment Center Standards.
The JC complete accreditation method is based on specific criteria. These rules further lead evaluations to enhance treatment center execution of client care. The purpose of the JC’s standards is to establish expectations for treatment centers that are measurable, logical, attainable, and can help lead to improving client care.
JC review criteria are apprised by the most advanced scientific analysis and refined with healthcare experts, treatment providers, and other business heads. Criteria are renewed as needed and may extend so to adapt to help improve treatment modalities.
The JC employs innumerable tests for treatment centers, like:
review and analysis of clients' previous treatment, response to prior treatment, and relapse experience after treatment
aftercare client discharge support (client care should continue post inpatient treatment. We Level Up provides free aftercare client support activities, planning, and consultations)
review of consistent levels of medication-assisted detox and treatment programs
review of the client's history of behavioral, emotional, legal, and social consequences pre and post-treatment
The JC criteria and standards can be purchased on the Joint Commission Resources (JCR) website. JCR gives support along with other information to help treatment providers advance their effectiveness so clients can get improving levels of care.
Rehab Accreditation Impact on Recovery.
Each individual’s recovery history and journey are unique. Thus, there aren’t guarantees for a favorable outcome after treatment, regardless of accreditations. Clients ultimately must be ready and commit to their recovery once they leave treatment. In truth, clients are the only ones that can guarantee their recovery success at the end of the day. But, JC quality reviews of thousands of treatment facilities across the nation along with audits and demands for constant improvements offer real value to the recovery journey process.
Obviously, an accreditation from the JC shows a commitment to quality care and an investment in improving the care clients receive for long-term recovery success.
The We Leve Up treatment center is 5-Star Verified with hundreds of Google Reviews
We’ve earned the trust and satisfaction of hundreds of recovered clients. Some of our clients have been incredibly gracious to share their personal recovery success stories online. Many have left us 5-Star Google verified client reviews. This is where a former client can leave their personal review after treatment with us. Our treatment center ratings appear on Google.
We Level Up Treatment Center is LegitScript Certified.
We’re LegitScript-certified, illustrating that We Level Up treatment center complies with LegitScript’s certification standards. These standards help assure both transparency and compliance with applicable laws and regulations.
We Level Up Treatment Center is Psychology Today Verified.
We’re verified by Psychology Today. This means our licensing and other information has been submitted for review and verification by Psychology Today.
The WeLevelUp treatment center has been Verified by Psychology Today. When you see this seal, it means Psychology Today has verified the following:
The name and contact details of the professional.
That the professional’s license, if applicable, is valid within the state in which he or she practices
That the professional is not subject to any license strictures preventing practice
WeLevelUp is an Accredited Rehab Treatment Center.
Looking for the JC gold seal can be part of the start of your research to find the right place to get help. But don’t stop there. Learn how the treatment center can personalize its programs for you. Find out what therapies are applicable and available for your care. Review independently verified reviews from prior clients on the Google platform and ensure there is a well-trained clinical team. Look for integrated dual diagnosis treatment programs.
Visiting various treatment center websites can also help you determine if they have a JC seal of approval. For most treatment centers accreditation seals may be found at the bottom of the page. Contact your treatment center and ask if the treatment offered is accredited by the Joint Commission.
Call today to learn more about We Level Up’s rehab accreditations.
About We-Level-Up treatment centers.
We Level Up is a renowned treatment center that applies evidence-based treatment modalities along with holistic programs to improve client recovery outcomes. Combining traditional elements of SUD treatment, including supervised medical recovery coupled with intensive behavioral rehab. Offering cutting-edge advanced therapies, and unique addiction treatment externships, We Level Up is an accredited dual diagnosis mental health care provider.
Fully integrating co-occurring conditions into our programs. We provide a world-class comprehensive continuum of care through each stage of the treatment process. Our top-notch doctors, therapists, and counselors leverage the power of science to help clients succeed in rehab recovery.
We Level Up provides best-in-class treatment in multiple locations, with amenities and activities designed to reinforce recovery success metrics. Each client receives lifetime alumni support post inpatient treatment along with family resources to help maintain recovery momentum, even once they depart our treatment facilities. Their teams of highly trained professionals are dedicated to each client’s success.
