This Memorial Day Many of Our Veterans Will be Launching New Careers Servicing Homeowners
Training, Support, Discipline and Structure are Biggest Assets of Franchises, Say Veterans
After comparing Pillar To Post Home Inspectors and its competitors, it was clear that it stood above all the others”OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Nick Wilkinson of Elgin, Oklahoma was asked why he chose home inspection as his next career move, he answered much like a thoughtful member of the military would. “Clearly the housing market is skewed, with much more demand than supply. Buyers are waiving certain rights they should not. A home inspection is the most important among them in my view.” Wilkinson is exactly right. "No matter what the situation is, do not skip your home inspection," says Nick. "The 'Buyers Remorse' stories are already surfacing everywhere in the U.S. and Canada."
— Nick Wilkinson, Pillar To Post Franchisee and U.S. Army Veteran
The U.S. building inspector industry, measured by revenue, is estimated to have a market size of $4.9 billion in 2022, according to global research firm IBISWorld. Wilkinson discovered Pillar To Post Home Inspectors while searching for a veteran-friendly franchise and the 23-year United States Army veteran could not have found a better match since Pillar To Post Home Inspectors holds 5-Star status with VetFran, a program of the International Franchise Association, which provides discounted franchise fees to veterans.
“After comparing Pillar To Post Home Inspectors and its competitors, it was clear that it stood above all the others,” Wilkinson said. The company launched The Ultimate Home Inspection this past year and with the housing boom the program has, well, gone through the roof! It seems to be a perfect match for the decorated veteran who was awarded a Bronze Star and countless other commendations during his service to our country.
Javier and Amber Marquez had a dual purpose in mind when deciding to open a small business. They wanted a business that would help them accomplish their goals while also providing a much-needed service to others at the same time. The Edmond, Oklahoma residents seem to have accomplished that goal by becoming new franchise owners with Floor Coverings International, the brand that’s consistently ranked No. 1 in the mobile flooring category, visiting customers’ homes in a Mobile Flooring Showroom stocked with thousands of flooring samples from top manufacturers. Launching operations recently, Floor Coverings International of North Oklahoma City is serving customers throughout the area.
“My wife and I were looking for a way to improve our financial independence and find a way to stay in the Oklahoma City area since we have really enjoyed the area since moving here in 2018,” Javier said. “And we decided on Floor Coverings International because we have had some pretty bad construction experiences and were excited to be part of a company that is focused on customer experience.”
Forty-year-old Javier previously worked in after-market sales for the world’s largest construction-equipment manufacturer and held various field service and customer-service leadership roles, as well. Javier is also a United States Army veteran with two combat deployments. Amber has a been a stay-at-home mom and was previously a medical equipment repair technician. “My professional work history has been focused on providing excellent customer service and that experience will set us up for success with Floor Coverings International,” Javier said.
In Floor Coverings International, Javier and Amber found a company that has tripled in size since 2005 by putting a laser focus on consumer buying habits and expressed desires, its impressive operating model, growth ability, marketing, advertising, and merchandising.
Found on the VetFran website are these stats: Although veterans make up only about 7% of the population, they account for a whopping 14% of all franchisees in America. They’re more likely to hire other vets and spread the opportunity, prosperity and job creation that has made franchising one of the fastest growing sectors of the US economy. Happy Memorial Day to all who have served.
