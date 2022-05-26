Tourism Recovery Accelerated in April

Posted on May 26, 2022 in News

For Immediate Release: May 26, 2022

HONOLULU—According to preliminary visitor statistics released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), a total of 818,268 visitors came to the Hawaiian Islands in April 2022, representing a 96.3 percent recovery from April 2019 and the highest recovery rate since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Hawaii. Visitors spent $1.6 billion in the islands in April, an increase of 21 percent compared to the $1.32 billion reported for April 2019.

Visitor Spending and Visitor Arrivals by Major Market

Of the total visitors, 809,612 arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 8,656 visitors arrived by cruise ships. In comparison, 849,397 visitors (-3.7%) arrived by air and by cruise ships in April 2019. The average length of stay by all visitors in April 2022 was 8.68 days, up from 8.25 days (+5.2%) in April 2019.

The statewide average daily census¹ was 236,835 visitors in April 2022 compared to 233,616 visitors (+1.4%) in April 2019.

In April 2022, 514,878 visitors arrived by air from the U.S. West, an increase of 32.5 percent compared to 388,573 visitors in April 2019. U.S. West visitors spent $940.9 million in April 2022, up 72 percent from $547 million in April 2019. Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in April 2022 ($223 per person) was much higher compared to April 2019 ($171 per person, +30.4%).

There were 188,868 visitors from the U.S. East in April 2022, an 18.7 percent growth compared to 159,115 visitors in April 2019. U.S. East visitors spent $422.9 million in April 2022, up 47.5 percent from $286.8 million in April 2019. Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in April 2022 ($242 per person) increased in comparison to April 2019 ($200 per person, +20.9%).

There were 6,749 visitors from Japan in April 2022 compared to 119,487 visitors (-94.4%) in April 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $15.3 million in April 2022 compared to $164 million

(-90.7%) in April 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in April 2022 ($231 per person) decreased compared to April 2019 ($234 per person, -1.3%).

In April 2022, 43,107 visitors arrived from Canada compared to 56,749 visitors (-24%) in April 2019. Visitors from Canada spent $88.8 million in April 2022, compared to $100.2 million

(-11.3%) in April 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in April 2022 ($182 per person) increased compared to April 2019 ($154 per person, +18.1%).

There were 56,010 visitors from All Other International Markets in April 2022. These visitors were from Oceania, Europe, Other Asia, Latin America, Guam, Philippines, and the Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 100,686 visitors (-44.4%) from All Other International Markets in April 2019.

In April 2022, a total of 5,171 trans-Pacific flights with 1,085,948 seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands, compared to 5,031 flights with 1,112,200 seats in April 2019.

Through the first four months of 2022, total visitor spending was $5.83 billion, up slightly (+0.3%) from $5.81 billion in the first four months of 2019. A total of 2,812,030 visitors arrived in the first four months of 2022 which was a decrease compared to the first four months of 2019 at 3,376,675 visitors (-16.7%).

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In April 2022, 427,344 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 87,346 visitors came from the Mountain region. Most of the U.S. West visitors in April 2022 had visited Hawaii before (80.4%) while 19.6 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 53.8 percent of the U.S. West visitors in April 2022 stayed in hotels, 18.4 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.9 percent stayed in rental homes, 10.3 percent stayed with friends and relatives, and 9.4 percent stayed in timeshares.

Through the first four months of 2022 there were 1,670,887 visitors from the U.S. West compared to 1,417,512 visitors (+17.9%) in the first four months of 2019.

U.S. West visitors spent $3.18 billion in the first four months of 2022 compared to $2.18 billion (+45.8%) in the first four months of 2019.

The average daily visitor spending in the first four months of 2022 was $221 per person, up significantly from $177 per person (+24.8%) in the first four months of 2019. Lodging, food and beverage, transportation, shopping, and entertainment and recreation expenses by U.S. West visitors were all higher compared to the first four months of 2019.

U.S. East: Of the 188,868 U.S. East visitors in April 2022, the majority were from the South Atlantic (49,547 visitors), East North Central (33,800 visitors), Mid Atlantic (32,919 visitors) and West South Central (29,708 visitors) regions. Over half of U.S. East visitors in April 2022 were repeat visitors (55.2%) while 44.8 percent were first-time visitors to Hawaii. In terms of lodging, 61.4 percent of the U.S. East visitors in April 2022 stayed in hotels, 13.3 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.5 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 11.1 percent stayed in rental homes, and 8 percent stayed in timeshares.

Through the first four months of 2022, 792,876 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, compared to 746,793 visitors (+6.2%) in the first four months of 2019. U.S. East visitors spent $1.9 billion in the first four months of 2022 compared to $1.53 billion (+24.3%) in the first four months of 2019.

Daily visitor spending in the first four months of 2022 rose to $239 per person compared to $207 per person (+15.1%) in the first four months of 2019. Spending on lodging, food and beverage, transportation, shopping, and entertainment and recreation all increased compared to the first four months of 2019.

Japan: Of the 6,749 visitors in April 2022, 6,323 arrived on international flights and 426 came on domestic flights. Most of the Japanese visitors in April 2022 were repeat visitors (85.6%) while 14.4 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 58.8 percent of the visitors in April 2022 stayed in hotels, 25.5 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.5 percent stayed in timeshares and 6.8 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

Through the first four months of 2022 there were 15,817 visitors from Japan compared to 494,416 visitors (-96.8%) in the first four months of 2019. Visitors from Japan spent $46.8 million in the first four months of 2022 compared to $688.1 million (-93.2%) in the first four months of 2019.

Daily visitor spending in the first four months of 2022 decreased to $220 per person from $238 per person (-7.7%) in the first four months of 2019. Visitors from Japan spent more on lodging and transportation, but less on shopping, and entertainment and recreation. Spending on food and beverage was similar to the first four months of 2019.

Canada: Of the 43,107 visitors in April 2022, 39,189 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 3,918 visitors came on domestic flights. The majority of Canadian visitors in April 2022 were repeat visitors (72.7%) while 27.3 percent were first-timers to Hawaii. In terms of lodging, 51.8 percent of Canadian visitors in April 2022 stayed in hotels, 27.4 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.8 percent stayed in rental homes, 7.8 percent stayed in timeshares, and 4.9 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

Through the first four months of 2022 there were 150,180 visitors from Canada compared to 269,939 visitors (-44.4%) in the first four months of 2019. Visitors from Canada spent $353.1 million in the first four months of 2022, compared to $558.4 million (-36.8%) in the first four months of 2019.

Daily visitor spending in the first four months of 2022 rose to $177 per person from $166 per person (+6.7%) in the first four months of 2019. Lodging, transportation, and food and beverage expenses were higher but entertainment and recreation expenses declined. Shopping expenses were similar to the first four months of 2019.

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 416,285 visitors to Oahu in April 2022 compared to 487,367 visitors

(-14.6%) in April 2019. Visitor spending was $703.4 million compared to $613.3 million in April 2019. The average daily census on Oahu was 99,023 visitors in April 2022 compared to 109,204 visitors (-9.3%) in April 2019.

Through the first four months of 2022, there were 1,406,493 visitors to Oahu compared to 1,954,398 visitors (-28.0%) in the first four months of 2019. For the first four months of 2022, total visitor spending was $2.48 billion compared to $2.60 billion (-4.3%) in the first four months of 2019.

Maui: There were 254,398 visitors to Maui in April 2022 compared to 247,984 visitors (+2.6%) in April 2019. Visitor spending was $496.7 million compared to $398.6 million (+24.6%) in April 2019. The average daily census on Maui was 67,943 visitors in April 2022 compared to 63,280 visitors (+7.4%) in April 2019.

Through the first four months of 2022, there were 870,445 visitors to Maui compared to 974,943 visitors (-10.7%) in the first four months of 2019. For the first four months of 2022, total visitor spending was $1.78 billion compared to $1.73 billion (+3.1%) in the first four months of 2019.

Kauai: There were 115,578 visitors to Kauai in April 2022 compared to 106,181 visitors (+8.9%) in April 2019. Visitor spending was $176.3 million compared to $135.8 million (+29.8%) in April 2019. The average daily census on Kauai was 29,438 visitors in April 2022, up from 25,330 visitors (+16.2%) in April 2019.

Through the first four months of 2022, there were 395,379 visitors to Kauai compared to 439,643 visitors (-10.1%) in the first four months of 2019. For the first four months of 2022, total visitor spending was $646.6 million compared to $617.7 million (+4.7%) in the first four months of 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 140,302 visitors to Hawaii Island in April 2022 compared to 130,224 visitors (+7.7%) in April 2019. Visitor spending was $199.3 million compared to $149.1 million (+33.7%) in April 2019. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 37,356 visitors in April 2022 compared to 30,444 visitors (+22.7%) in April 2019.

Through the first four months of 2022, there were 515,333 visitors to Hawaii Island, compared to 577,101 visitors (-10.7%) in the first four months of 2019. For the first four months of 2022, total visitor spending was $851.3 million compared to $795.5 million (+7%) in the first four months of 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

U.S. West: There were 4,221 scheduled flights with 841,373 seats in April 2022 compared to 3,414 flights with 685,818 seats in April 2019.

There was reduced service from Anchorage (5,335, -11.7%), Denver (26,255, -17.9%), Portland (33,957, -13.9%) and San Francisco (117,406, -3.7%). Offsetting these reductions was increased service from Las Vegas (43,176 +91.7%), Long Beach (21,462 +278.5%), Los Angeles (225,616 +6.4%), Oakland (53,557 +5.6%), Phoenix (53,454, +88.4%), Sacramento (29,396 +60.8%), Salt Lake City (14,685, +144.9%), San Diego (54,124, +91.1%), San Jose (57,496, +114.5%), and Seattle (96,004 +10.6%). Recently added service from Ontario, California (+5,670 seats, started March 2021) and Santa Ana, California (+3,780 seats, started June 2021) also contributed to the growth in flights and seats in April 2022 compared to April 2019.

U.S. East: There were 394 scheduled flights with 109,632 seats in April 2022 compared to 318 flights with 91,741 seats in April 2019.

There was reduced service from Boston (5,004, -10%), Chicago (18,322, -0.6%) and Houston (8,280, -24.2%). Offsetting these reductions was increased service from Atlanta (8,691, +17.8%), Dallas (32,727, +17.5%), Minneapolis (7,032, +34.9%), Newark (9,966, +38.4%) and Washington D.C. (4,320, +404.7%). Recently added service from Austin, Texas (+3,336, started April 2021) and Orlando, Florida (+3,614, started March 2021) also contributed to the growth in flights and seats in April 2022 compared to April 2019.

Japan: There were 87 scheduled flights with 20,263 seats in April 2022 compared to 634 scheduled flights with 158,756 seats in April 2019.

In April 2022, there was reduced service from Osaka (1,112, -96.9%), Tokyo-Haneda (6,104,

-74.6%) and Tokyo-Narita (13,047, -83.3%) compared to April 2019. There was no service from Fukuoka (-4,972), Nagoya (-12,142), and Sapporo (-3,336) during the month.

Canada: There were 298 scheduled flights with 62,649 seats in April 2022 compared to 280 scheduled flights with 58,428 seats in April 2019.

In April 2022, there was increased service from Calgary (16,205, +73.3%) and Toronto (5,619, +149.8%). There was reduced service from Edmonton (696, -62.1%) and Vancouver (-40,129,

-10.8%).

Oceania:

Australia: There were 64 scheduled flights with 19,350 seats from Melbourne (2,345 seats) and Sydney (17,005) in April 2022. In April 2019, there were 98 scheduled flights with 30,944 seats with service from Brisbane (3,614 seats), Melbourne (4,020) and Sydney (23,310).

There were 64 scheduled flights with 19,350 seats from Melbourne (2,345 seats) and Sydney (17,005) in April 2022. In April 2019, there were 98 scheduled flights with 30,944 seats with service from Brisbane (3,614 seats), Melbourne (4,020) and Sydney (23,310). New Zealand: Direct flights from New Zealand continued to be suspended in April 2022. There were 41 scheduled flights with 11,890 seats in April 2019.

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 38 scheduled flights with 10,409 seats in April 2019 with service from Beijing (3,109) and Shanghai (7,300).

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 38 scheduled flights with 10,409 seats in April 2019 with service from Beijing (3,109) and Shanghai (7,300). Korea: There were 42 scheduled flights with 13,066 seats from Seoul in April 2022 compared to 73 flights with 22,951 seats in April 2019

There were 42 scheduled flights with 13,066 seats from Seoul in April 2022 compared to 73 flights with 22,951 seats in April 2019 Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. There were eight scheduled flights with 2,448 seats in April 2019.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 30 scheduled flights with 10,500 seats from Guam in April 2022 compared to 30 flights with 10,920 seats in April 2019.

There were 30 scheduled flights with 10,500 seats from Guam in April 2022 compared to 30 flights with 10,920 seats in April 2019. Philippines: There were 13 scheduled flights with 4,017 seats from Manila in April 2022 compared to 21 flights with 6,079 seats in April 2019.

There were 13 scheduled flights with 4,017 seats from Manila in April 2022 compared to 21 flights with 6,079 seats in April 2019. Samoa: Direct air service from Apia continued to be suspended in April 2022. There were four flights with 656 seats in April 2019.

Direct air service from Apia continued to be suspended in April 2022. There were four flights with 656 seats in April 2019. Kiribati: Direct air service from Christmas Island continued to be suspended in April 2022. There were four flights with 572 seats in April 2019.

Direct air service from Christmas Island continued to be suspended in April 2022. There were four flights with 572 seats in April 2019. Marshall Islands: There was no direct air service from Majuro in April 2022. There were 17 flights with 2,782 seats in April 2019.

There was no direct air service from Majuro in April 2022. There were 17 flights with 2,782 seats in April 2019. Fiji: There were 3 scheduled flights with 492 seats from Nadi in April 2022 compared to four flights with 656 seats in April 2019.

There were 3 scheduled flights with 492 seats from Nadi in April 2022 compared to four flights with 656 seats in April 2019. American Samoa: There were two flights with 556 seats from Pago Pago in April 2022. There were nine flights with 2,502 seats in April 2019.

There were two flights with 556 seats from Pago Pago in April 2022. There were nine flights with 2,502 seats in April 2019. French Polynesia: There were five flights with 1,390 seats from Papeete in April 2022. There were four flights with 1,112 seats in April 2019.

In the first four months of 2022, there were 20,171 trans-Pacific flights and 4,223,132 seats compared to 20,245 flights and 4,449,480 seats in the first four months of 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors

In April 2022, 8,656 visitors came to the islands aboard five out-of-state cruise ships. Additionally, 4,395 visitors flew to the state to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship, Pride of America, which resumed inter-island tours on April 9, 2022.

In April 2019, 24,787 visitors arrived on ten out-of-state cruise ships and another 11,899 visitors came by air to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship.

For the first four months of 2022, 25,832 visitors entered the state via 18 out-of-state cruise ships and 4,395 visitors came by air to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship. In the first four months of 2019, 64,959 visitors came to Hawaii by way of 31 out-of-state cruise ships and 42,240 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship.

Statement by DBEDT Director Mike McCartney:

The month of April brought the highest recovery rate of visitor spending and arrivals since February 2020. It was also the 12th consecutive month in which visitor arrivals from the continental U.S. surpassed the same month’s level in 2019. Daily spending by U.S. visitors increased by 24.5 percent, which supported our communities, businesses and state tax revenues.

In the next few months, we anticipate and are planning for the return of Japanese visitors. The increase of tour groups from Japan will allow us to continue our pivot towards educating all visitors about Hawaii’s culture and manage our state’s resources so they can continue to remain healthy.

Factors playing into travelers’ decisions on where to visit include competition from other destinations worldwide, inflation and currency exchange challenges, fuel prices, labor and supply chain issues, and competitive service and quality levels. To stay relevant and keep Hawaii top of mind, it is vital to malama our home so that it is a place where we want to live and others want to visit.

Continuing to remain vigilant by protecting ourselves and our communities from COVID as the case counts continue to rise is paramount. If we work towards a regenerative (next level of sustainability) stewardship (having the privilege of taking care of Hawaii) model, together we can achieve healthy and vibrant communities, businesses and industries that support an enviable living in Hawaii.

Statement by HTA President and CEO John De Fries:



Several international destinations across the globe remained inaccessible to U.S. travelers in the month of April, and Hawaii continued to be a preferred destination for many of those travelers from the U.S. West and U.S. East markets. As we move into the summer months, we are anticipating a more robust recovery of our international markets, especially Japan.

HTA continues to work directly with communities across Hawaii to implement the Destination Management Action Plans, and with our industry partners to reach visitors with educational messages before and after they arrive.

As tourism’s recovery continues to fuel our local economy, HTA is guided by the overarching principle of Malama Kuu Home – to care for our beloved home. Remember, the cultural value of malama signifies our kamaaina way of life, and a community-wide call to action that will enhance the quality of living in Hawaii for generations to come.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

APRIL 2022 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2022P 2021P % change 2022P YTD 2021P % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,595.3 837.2 90.6 5,828.8 2,399.1 143.0 Total by air 1,592.2 837.2 90.2 5,820.1 2,399.1 142.6 U.S. Total 1,363.8 806.9 69.0 5,076.5 2,293.3 121.4 U.S. West 940.9 573.2 64.1 3,180.2 1,555.9 104.4 U.S. East 422.9 233.7 81.0 1,896.3 737.5 157.1 Japan 15.3 4.5 238.3 46.8 15.5 202.5 Canada 88.8 1.9 4,676.3 353.1 20.1 1,652.7 All Others 124.3 23.9 420.5 343.7 70.1 390.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3.1 0.0 N/A 8.7 0.0 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,105,062 4,541,594 56.4 26,313,938 13,847,827 90.0 Total by air 7,061,930 4,541,594 55.5 26,193,026 13,847,827 89.1 U.S. Total 5,958,567 4,388,586 35.8 22,307,796 13,261,460 68.2 U.S. West 4,210,326 3,215,623 30.9 14,361,252 9,178,963 56.5 U.S. East 1,748,241 1,172,963 49.0 7,946,544 4,082,497 94.6 Japan 66,371 21,184 213.3 212,723 74,367 186.0 Canada 489,295 12,292 3,880.6 1,991,678 121,866 1,534.3 All Others 547,697 119,532 358.2 1,680,829 390,134 330.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 43,132 0 N/A 120,913 0 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 818,268 484,071 69.0 2,812,030 1,331,115 111.3 Total by air 809,612 484,071 67.3 2,786,198 1,331,115 109.3 U.S. Total 703,746 471,336 49.3 2,463,763 1,292,183 90.7 U.S. West 514,878 352,147 46.2 1,670,887 925,145 80.6 U.S. East 188,868 119,189 58.5 792,876 367,038 116.0 Japan 6,749 1,367 393.6 15,817 4,277 269.8 Canada 43,107 527 8,083.1 150,180 4,243 3,439.5 All Others 56,010 10,842 416.6 156,438 30,412 414.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 8,656 0 N/A 25,832 0 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 236,835 151,386 56.4 219,283 115,399 90.0 Total by air 235,398 151,386 55.5 218,275 115,399 89.1 U.S. Total 198,619 146,286 35.8 185,898 110,512 68.2 U.S. West 140,344 107,187 30.9 119,677 76,491 56.5 U.S. East 58,275 39,099 49.0 66,221 34,021 94.6 Japan 2,212 706 213.3 1,773 620 186.0 Canada 16,310 410 3,880.6 16,597 1,016 1,534.3 All Others 18,257 3,984 358.2 14,007 3,251 330.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,438 0 N/A 1,008 0 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.68 9.38 -7.5 9.36 10.40 -10.1 Total by air 8.72 9.38 -7.0 9.40 10.40 -9.6 U.S. Total 8.47 9.31 -9.1 9.05 10.26 -11.8 U.S. West 8.18 9.13 -10.4 8.59 9.92 -13.4 U.S. East 9.26 9.84 -5.9 10.02 11.12 -9.9 Japan 9.83 15.49 -36.5 13.45 17.39 -22.6 Canada 11.35 23.33 -51.4 13.26 28.72 -53.8 All Others 9.78 11.03 -11.3 10.74 12.83 -16.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.98 0.00 N/A 4.68 0.00 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 224.5 184.3 21.8 221.5 173.2 27.9 Total by air 225.5 184.3 22.3 222.2 173.2 28.3 U.S. Total 228.9 183.9 24.5 227.6 172.9 31.6 U.S. West 223.5 178.3 25.4 221.4 169.5 30.6 U.S. East 241.9 199.2 21.4 238.6 180.6 32.1 Japan 230.9 213.9 8.0 220.1 208.1 5.8 Canada 181.5 151.3 20.0 177.3 165.3 7.2 All Others 226.9 199.7 13.6 204.5 179.6 13.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 71.9 0.0 N/A 72.1 0.0 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 1,949.6 1,729.4 12.7 2,072.8 1,802.3 15.0 Total by air 1,966.6 1,729.4 13.7 2,088.9 1,802.3 15.9 U.S. Total 1,937.9 1,711.9 13.2 2,060.5 1,774.8 16.1 U.S. West 1,827.4 1,627.8 12.3 1,903.3 1,681.7 13.2 U.S. East 2,239.1 1,960.6 14.2 2,391.7 2,009.3 19.0 Japan 2,271.3 3,313.7 -31.5 2,960.0 3,618.6 -18.2 Canada 2,060.2 3,529.6 -41.6 2,351.3 4,748.5 -50.5 All Others 2,218.4 2,202.0 0.7 2,197.1 2,304.2 -4.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 358.3 0.0 N/A 337.4 0.0 N/A

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

APRIL 2022 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2022 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2022P 2019 % change 2022P YTD 2019 % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,595.3 1,318.1 21.0 5,828.8 5,812.1 0.3 Total by air 1,592.2 1,307.9 21.7 5,820.1 5,789.0 0.5 U.S. Total 1,363.8 833.8 63.6 5,076.5 3,707.2 36.9 U.S. West 940.9 547.0 72.0 3,180.2 2,181.5 45.8 U.S. East 422.9 286.8 47.5 1,896.3 1,525.7 24.3 Japan 15.3 164.0 -90.7 46.8 688.1 -93.2 Canada 88.8 100.2 -11.3 353.1 558.4 -36.8 All Others 124.3 210.0 -40.8 343.7 835.3 -58.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3.1 10.1 -69.4 8.7 23.1 -62.2 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,105,062 7,008,490 1.4 26,313,938 29,812,910 -11.7 Total by air 7,061,930 6,885,015 2.6 26,193,026 29,521,788 -11.3 U.S. Total 5,958,567 4,625,088 28.8 22,307,796 19,651,460 13.5 U.S. West 4,210,326 3,191,328 31.9 14,361,252 12,290,140 16.9 U.S. East 1,748,241 1,433,760 21.9 7,946,544 7,361,321 7.9 Japan 66,371 701,124 -90.5 212,723 2,886,779 -92.6 Canada 489,295 651,790 -24.9 1,991,678 3,362,088 -40.8 All Others 547,697 907,012 -39.6 1,680,829 3,621,460 -53.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 43,132 123,475 -65.1 120,913 291,123 -58.5 VISITOR ARRIVALS 818,268 849,397 -3.7 2,812,030 3,376,675 -16.7 Total by air 809,612 824,610 -1.8 2,786,198 3,311,715 -15.9 U.S. Total 703,746 547,688 28.5 2,463,763 2,164,304 13.8 U.S. West 514,878 388,573 32.5 1,670,887 1,417,512 17.9 U.S. East 188,868 159,115 18.7 792,876 746,793 6.2 Japan 6,749 119,487 -94.4 15,817 494,416 -96.8 Canada 43,107 56,749 -24.0 150,180 269,939 -44.4 All Others 56,010 100,686 -44.4 156,438 383,056 -59.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 8,656 24,787 -65.1 25,832 64,959 -60.2 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 236,835 233,616 1.4 219,283 248,441 -11.7 Total by air 235,398 229,500 2.6 218,275 246,015 -11.3 U.S. Total 198,619 154,170 28.8 185,898 163,762 13.5 U.S. West 140,344 106,378 31.9 119,677 102,418 16.9 U.S. East 58,275 47,792 21.9 66,221 61,344 7.9 Japan 2,212 23,371 -90.5 1,773 24,056 -92.6 Canada 16,310 21,726 -24.9 16,597 28,017 -40.8 All Others 18,257 30,234 -39.6 14,007 30,179 -53.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,438 4,116 -65.1 1,008 2,426 -58.5 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.68 8.25 5.2 9.36 8.83 6.0 Total by air 8.72 8.35 4.5 9.40 8.91 5.5 U.S. Total 8.47 8.44 0.3 9.05 9.08 -0.3 U.S. West 8.18 8.21 -0.4 8.59 8.67 -0.9 U.S. East 9.26 9.01 2.7 10.02 9.86 1.7 Japan 9.83 5.87 67.6 13.45 5.84 130.3 Canada 11.35 11.49 -1.2 13.26 12.45 6.5 All Others 9.78 9.01 8.5 10.74 9.45 13.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.98 4.98 0.0 4.68 4.48 4.4 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 224.5 188.1 19.4 221.5 195.0 13.6 Total by air 225.5 190.0 18.7 222.2 196.1 13.3 U.S. Total 228.9 180.3 27.0 227.6 188.6 20.6 U.S. West 223.5 171.4 30.4 221.4 177.5 24.8 U.S. East 241.9 200.0 20.9 238.6 207.3 15.1 Japan 230.9 233.9 -1.3 220.1 238.3 -7.7 Canada 181.5 153.7 18.1 177.3 166.1 6.7 All Others 226.9 231.5 -2.0 204.5 230.7 -11.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 71.9 82.1 -12.4 72.1 79.2 -9.0 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 1,949.6 1,551.8 25.6 2,072.8 1,721.2 20.4 Total by air 1,966.6 1,586.1 24.0 2,088.9 1,748.0 19.5 U.S. Total 1,937.9 1,522.4 27.3 2,060.5 1,712.9 20.3 U.S. West 1,827.4 1,407.8 29.8 1,903.3 1,538.9 23.7 U.S. East 2,239.1 1,802.3 24.2 2,391.7 2,043.0 17.1 Japan 2,271.3 1,372.3 65.5 2,960.0 1,391.7 112.7 Canada 2,060.2 1,765.2 16.7 2,351.3 2,068.8 13.7 All Others 2,218.4 2,085.6 6.4 2,197.1 2,180.7 0.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 358.3 409.0 -12.4 337.4 354.9 -4.9

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

APRIL 2022 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2022P 2021P % change 2022P YTD 2021P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,595.3 837.2 90.6 5,828.8 2,399.1 143.0 Total by air 1,592.2 837.2 90.2 5,820.1 2,399.1 142.6 Oahu 703.4 359.5 95.6 2,483.0 1,022.6 142.8 Maui 496.7 283.3 75.3 1,782.7 807.0 120.9 Molokai 3.8 2.0 87.4 13.0 5.5 134.6 Lanai 12.6 6.4 97.4 43.5 18.1 140.3 Kauai 176.3 77.5 127.5 646.6 187.7 244.4 Hawaii Island 199.3 108.3 84.0 851.3 358.1 137.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3.1 0.0 N/A 8.7 0.0 N/A TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,105,062 4,541,594 56.4 26,313,938 13,847,827 90.0 Total by air 7,061,930 4,541,594 55.5 26,193,026 13,847,827 89.1 Oahu 2,970,692 1,807,825 64.3 10,688,639 5,628,463 89.9 Maui 2,038,293 1,537,923 32.5 7,524,840 4,772,377 57.7 Molokai 18,973 12,649 50.0 87,858 44,472 97.6 Lanai 30,157 18,357 64.3 96,610 49,255 96.1 Kauai 883,126 394,961 123.6 3,246,534 749,213 333.3 Hawaii Island 1,120,689 769,879 45.6 4,548,544 2,604,048 74.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 43,132 0 N/A 120,913 0 N/A VISITOR ARRIVALS 818,268 484,071 69.0 2,812,030 1,331,115 111.3 Total by air 809,612 484,071 67.3 2,786,198 1,331,115 109.3 Oahu 416,285 223,070 86.6 1,406,493 614,403 128.9 Maui 254,398 178,105 42.8 870,445 508,388 71.2 Molokai 3,693 1,588 132.5 13,186 5,066 160.3 Lanai 6,684 3,382 97.7 20,712 8,530 142.8 Kauai 115,578 41,905 175.8 395,379 68,374 478.3 Hawaii Island 140,302 81,952 71.2 515,333 245,485 109.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 8,656 0 N/A 25,832 0 N/A AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 236,835 151,386 56.4 219,283 115,399 90.0 Total by air 235,398 151,386 55.5 218,275 115,399 89.1 Oahu 99,023 60,261 64.3 89,072 46,904 89.9 Maui 67,943 51,264 32.5 62,707 39,770 57.7 Molokai 632 422 50.0 732 371 97.6 Lanai 1,005 612 64.3 805 410 96.1 Kauai 29,438 13,165 123.6 27,054 6,243 333.3 Hawaii Island 37,356 25,663 45.6 37,905 21,700 74.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,438 0 N/A 1,008 0 N/A AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.68 9.38 -7.5 9.36 10.40 -10.1 Total by air 8.72 9.38 -7.0 9.40 10.40 -9.6 Oahu 7.14 8.10 -11.9 7.60 9.16 -17.0 Maui 8.01 8.63 -7.2 8.64 9.39 -7.9 Molokai 5.14 7.96 -35.5 6.66 8.78 -24.1 Lanai 4.51 5.43 -16.9 4.66 5.77 -19.2 Kauai 7.64 9.43 -18.9 8.21 10.96 -25.1 Hawaii Island 7.99 9.39 -15.0 8.83 10.61 -16.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.98 0.00 N/A 4.68 0.00 N/A PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 224.5 184.3 21.8 221.5 173.2 27.9 Total by air 225.5 184.3 22.3 222.2 173.2 28.3 Oahu 236.8 198.9 19.1 232.3 181.7 27.9 Maui 243.7 184.2 32.3 236.9 169.1 40.1 Molokai 201.6 161.4 24.9 147.6 124.3 18.8 Lanai 418.8 348.6 20.2 450.3 367.5 22.5 Kauai 199.7 196.2 1.7 199.2 250.6 -20.5 Hawaii Island 177.9 140.7 26.4 187.2 137.5 36.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 71.9 0.0 N/A 72.1 0.0 N/A PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 1,949.6 1,729.4 12.7 2,072.8 1,802.3 15.0 Total by air 1,966.6 1,729.4 13.7 2,088.9 1,802.3 15.9 Oahu 1,689.7 1,611.7 4.8 1,765.4 1,664.4 6.1 Maui 1,952.3 1,590.9 22.7 2,048.0 1,587.3 29.0 Molokai 1,035.8 1,285.4 -19.4 983.6 1,091.2 -9.9 Lanai 1,889.6 1,892.2 -0.1 2,100.6 2,122.2 -1.0 Kauai 1,525.6 1,849.6 -17.5 1,635.5 2,745.8 -40.4 Hawaii Island 1,420.6 1,321.9 7.5 1,651.9 1,458.7 13.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 358.3 0.0 N/A 337.4 0.0 N/A

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

APRIL 2022 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (2022 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2022P 2019 % change 2022P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITUREs in $mil.) 1,595.3 1,318.1 21.0 5,828.8 5,812.1 0.3 Total by air 1,592.2 1,307.9 21.7 5,820.1 5,789.0 0.5 Oahu 703.4 613.3 14.7 2,483.0 2,595.4 -4.3 Maui 496.7 398.6 24.6 1,782.7 1,729.3 3.1 Molokai 3.8 3.2 20.1 13.0 13.0 -0.1 Lanai 12.6 8.0 58.8 43.5 38.1 14.2 Kauai 176.3 135.8 29.8 646.6 617.7 4.7 Hawaii Island 199.3 149.1 33.7 851.3 795.5 7.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 3.1 10.1 -69.4 8.7 23.1 -62.2 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 7,105,062 7,008,490 1.4 26,313,938 29,812,910 -11.7 Total by air 7,061,930 6,885,015 2.6 26,193,026 29,521,788 -11.3 Oahu 2,970,692 3,276,133 -9.3 10,688,639 13,413,823 -20.3 Maui 2,038,293 1,898,395 7.4 7,524,840 8,090,820 -7.0 Molokai 18,973 19,003 -0.2 87,858 105,960 -17.1 Lanai 30,157 18,282 65.0 96,610 86,061 12.3 Kauai 883,126 759,896 16.2 3,246,534 3,368,986 -3.6 Hawaii Island 1,120,689 913,305 22.7 4,548,544 4,456,138 2.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 43,132 123,475 -65.1 120,913 291,123 -58.5 VISITOR ARRIVALS 818,268 849,397 -3.7 2,812,030 3,376,675 -16.7 Total by air 809,612 824,610 -1.8 2,786,198 3,311,715 -15.9 Oahu 416,285 487,367 -14.6 1,406,493 1,954,398 -28.0 Maui 254,398 247,984 2.6 870,445 974,943 -10.7 Molokai 3,693 4,395 -16.0 13,186 20,453 -35.5 Lanai 6,684 5,395 23.9 20,712 26,993 -23.3 Kauai 115,578 106,181 8.9 395,379 439,643 -10.1 Hawaii Island 140,302 130,224 7.7 515,333 577,101 -10.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 8,656 24,787 -65.1 25,832 64,959 -60.2 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 236,835 233,616 1.4 219,283 248,441 -11.7 Total by air 235,398 229,500 2.6 218,275 246,015 -11.3 Oahu 99,023 109,204 -9.3 89,072 111,782 -20.3 Maui 67,943 63,280 7.4 62,707 67,423 -7.0 Molokai 632 633 -0.2 732 883 -17.1 Lanai 1,005 609 65.0 805 717 12.3 Kauai 29,438 25,330 16.2 27,054 28,075 -3.6 Hawaii Island 37,356 30,444 22.7 37,905 37,134 2.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,438 4,116 -65.1 1,008 2,426 -58.5 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.68 8.25 5.2 9.36 8.83 6.0 Total by air 8.72 8.35 4.5 9.40 8.91 5.5 Oahu 7.14 6.72 6.2 7.60 6.86 10.7 Maui 8.01 7.66 4.7 8.64 8.30 4.2 Molokai 5.14 4.32 18.8 6.66 5.18 28.6 Lanai 4.51 3.39 33.2 4.66 3.19 46.3 Kauai 7.64 7.16 6.8 8.21 7.66 7.2 Hawaii Island 7.99 7.01 13.9 8.83 7.72 14.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.98 4.98 0.0 4.68 4.48 4.4 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 224.5 188.1 19.4 221.5 195.0 13.6 Total by air 225.5 190.0 18.7 222.2 196.1 13.3 Oahu 236.8 187.2 26.5 232.3 193.5 20.1 Maui 243.7 210.0 16.0 236.9 213.7 10.8 Molokai 201.6 167.6 20.3 147.6 122.5 20.5 Lanai 418.8 435.1 -3.7 450.3 442.7 1.7 Kauai 199.7 178.7 11.7 199.2 183.4 8.6 Hawaii Island 177.9 163.2 9.0 187.2 178.5 4.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 71.9 82.1 -12.4 72.1 79.2 -9.0 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 1,949.6 1,551.8 25.6 2,072.8 1,721.2 20.4 Total by air 1,966.6 1,586.1 24.0 2,088.9 1,748.0 19.5 Oahu 1,689.7 1,258.4 34.3 1,765.4 1,328.0 32.9 Maui 1,952.3 1,607.4 21.5 2,048.0 1,773.8 15.5 Molokai 1,035.8 724.6 43.0 983.6 634.6 55.0 Lanai 1,889.6 1,474.3 28.2 2,100.6 1,411.3 48.8 Kauai 1,525.6 1,279.0 19.3 1,635.5 1,405.1 16.4 Hawaii Island 1,420.6 1,144.8 24.1 1,651.9 1,378.4 19.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 358.3 409.0 -12.4 337.4 354.9 -4.9

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism