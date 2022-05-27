Jeanne Hendricks, DFL Endorsed Democratic candidate for U.S Congress in MN-CD-6, Addresses DFL State Convention
Jeanne Hendricks Addresses Democrats at DFL State Convention in Rochester Minnesota.
I'm proud to have earned the DFL endorsement in my campaign to become Minnesota's next 6th District U.S. Congresswoman.”MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, May 22nd Jeanne Hendricks addressed the DFL (Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party) at their state convention in Rochester Minnesota. She touched on many issues during her speech including healthcare, protecting our environment, supporting labor unions, a living wage, a woman's right to choose, and many more.
— Jeanne Hendricks, Democrat for U.S. Congress in Minnesota's 6th
Hendricks is the DFL endorsed candidate running to defeat National Republican Congressional Committee Chair and GOP U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer in Minnesota's 6th Congressional District.
Hendricks said this about her experience at the DFL convention “Having the opportunity to speak in front of our hard-working party members was an honor that I will cherish forever. The energy I saw at the DFL convention brings me hope and optimism for the future. If we bring this same energy to the ballot in 2022, we can finally start to fix some of the wrongs that GOP U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer and his Republican colleagues have burdened the American people with.”
Hendricks also urged her fellow party members to follow her campaign on Facebook and Twitter @hendricks2022 in an attempt to go viral and bring her campaign into the national spotlight. Hendricks' campaign is gaining momentum as she prepares for a tough race against Tom Emmer.
