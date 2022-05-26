Coralpalooza Returns with a Science Spectacular
Coralpalooza™ is about celebrating individuals working together to create positive change on a massive scale, demonstrating that you don’t have to be a scuba diver to make a difference for our oceans!”KEY LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world-famous Coralpalooza™ is back for the eighth year running! Weather permitting, on June 4th, the Florida Keys will once again see hundreds of divers head out to the reefs for a day of record-breaking reef-saving with Coral Restoration Foundation™ (CRF™). While boats for Coralpalooza™ Dive Day filled up just a week after registration opened, CRF™ is also hosting the free “Captain Coral Coralpalooza™ Science Spectacular” in Key Largo which promises to be an unmissable event for the whole family.
— Derek "Captain Coral" Hagen, CRF™ Education Program Manager
The Captain Coral Coralpalooza™ Science Spectacular will be taking over the Murray Nelson Government Center in Key Largo, Florida, from 11 am on June 4th for an ocean-themed mini carnival and a free Captain Coral Show. Local conservation and education groups will also be out in force with interactive booths at the event. The whole community is invited to join in the celebrations that are being held in honor of World Oceans Day, observed on June 8th every year.
Captain Coral will be kicking off Coralpalooza™ 2022 at Zoo Miami on May 28th with “Captain Coral’s Scavenger Extravaganza” engaging visitors in a treasure hunt around the Zoo for knowledge and prizes. Derek Hagen, Education Program Manager at CRF™ (and Captain Coral’s alter ego) explains, “Coralpalooza™ is about celebrating individuals working together to create positive change on a massive scale. Captain Coral and our local environmental groups are showing up to get even more people excited about our natural world, to spread a sense of wonder, and demonstrate that you don’t have to be a scuba diver to make a difference for our oceans!”
This year is the eighth annual iteration of this now world-famous event and it’s gearing up to be the most engaging and impactful Coralpalooza™ yet. Divers who missed the Coralpalooza™ Dive Day this year are encouraged to sign up for the Coralpalooza™ 2023 First Alert List if they want a better chance of getting a boat place next year.
CORALPALOOZA DIVE DAY 2022 FACTS AND FIGURES
• On June 4th, weather permitting, divers will be undertaking active reef restoration work under permit in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary at Carysfort, Reef, Pickles Reef, Cheeca Rocks, Sombrero, and Eastern Dry Rocks.
• A total of 238 divers are scheduled to take part in the effort: 169 participants and 69 Coral Crew.
• Three other local restoration groups will also be undertaking restoration work on June 4th as part of the community-wide event: I. Care, Reef Renewal, and Rescue a Reef.
• Eleven local dive operators have donated boats to the effort: The Dive Shop, Silent World, Horizon Divers, Rainbow Reef, Key Largo Diver Center, Sea Dwellers, Florida Keys Dive Center, Better Than Most Watersports, Dive Isla Bella, Sea Base, and Dive Key West.
• During Coralpalooza™ Dive Day 2019, 1,768 corals were returned corals to Florida's Coral Reef.
