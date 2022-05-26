R3 Medical Training Announces CME Accreditation for Regenerative Medicine Stem Cell Training Course

Top Thread Lift Training Course AAFP CME Category 1 AMA Credits

R3 Medical Training announced today it has achieved Category 1 CME Accreditation for its Fundamentals of Regenerative Medicine course for 8 hours of credit.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Medical Training announced today it has achieved Category 1 CME Accreditation for its Fundamentals of Regenerative Medicine course. The course is approved for 8 hours of CME credit by the American Academy of Family Physicians.

Fundamentals of Regenerative Medicine is a live course for providers interested in learning about stem cells, exosomes, PRP and other regenerative therapies. The lessons engage with the attendees and teach basic science of stem cells, exosomes, and PRP along with evidence based indications for treatment. Additional lessons review FDA Regulations on Regenerative Tissue and Biologics, Supplements and Nutrition to Support Regenerative Therapies, and a presentation on autograft and allograft biologics.

For five years, R3 Medical Training has been offering regenerative education including a stem cell training course that provides attendees the option to not only learn from the didactic lessons, but also to participate with R3's expert trainers. Procedures include joint and soft tissue injections along with wellness IV therapies.

According to R3 CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "There is no better way to learn than with our combination of the CME accredited didactic sessions and the hands on component that cements the skill set for immediate clinical implementation!"

The Fundamentals of Regenerative Medicine provides the basic set of "need to know" information for all types of providers including MD, DO, NMD, NP, PA, RN and others. The course is also available in an online accredited format as well at https://r3medicaltraining.com. The in-person courses are offered every 1-2 months in locations that include Scottsdale, Nashville, San Diego, Las Vegas and New York City.

Along with the regenerative medicine training course, R3 also offers MSK ultrasound injection training courses, which are also hands on. The ultrasound courses are offered as Level 1 and Level 2, in the days immediately prior to the Regenerative Medicine courses. Providers can sign up online, or by calling (888) 998-6343.