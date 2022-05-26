Air Quality permits under review for May 26

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and air quality. DNR’s permitting staff review each permit application to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality requirements. We encourage public comments on draft permits, providing help on how to make effective comments. Submit written comments to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits.

Title V Operating Permits

Title V Operating permits are reviewed and re-issued every five years. Facilities with a Title V permit have the potential to emit large amounts of air pollutants compared to other facilities. The five-year reviews are a federal requirement and ensure adequate monitoring is included in the permit. The DNR plans to issue Title V Operating Permits for the following facilities. Find permit details at www.iowadnr.gov/titlev-draft.

Cerro Gordo County

Ag Processing Inc. - Mason City—1605 19th St. S.W., Mason City.

The application was submitted to operate their existing soybean oil mills facility. The public comment period ends June 25.

Linn County

Cedar Rapids/Linn County Solid Waste Agency Site #2 - Marion - Municipal Solid Waste Landfill—1954 County Home Road, Marion.

The application was submitted to operate their existing municipal solid waste landfill. The public comment period ends June 27.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at www.iowadnr.gov/ airpermitsearch OR through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Buena Vista County

Platinum Crush LLC—5956 70th Ave., Alta.

Project No. 22-108. New soybean oil extraction facility. A virtual public hearing is scheduled for June 23 from 9 to 11 a.m. To register for the public hearing use the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/tZMvd- uoqT4vHNE1HsDqiCjAbPEX_Zf8uvmh . After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting virtually or by phone. The public comment period ends June 27.