DNR enforcement actions for May 26

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/EnforcementActions

Administrative Orders
Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.

Fayette County
Ray Steffens
Pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.

 

Amendments

Clayton County
Jerry Everitt
Amending 2022-SW-13/2022-AQ-11 to remove the requirement to obtain a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit.

