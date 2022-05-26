Urban South Brewery Kicks Off Pride Month in New Orleans
June 4 taproom event to benefit local LGBTQ nonprofits
Pride Month is all about celebrating love and community, and at Urban South we are always striving to do so through the gospel of good beer.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban South Brewery is kicking off Pride Month in New Orleans with an event to celebrate diversity and love on Saturday, June 4. Taking place at its Tchoupitoulas Street taproom from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. CST, Urban South’s Pride Party will feature live music from DJ Liz Owen; pop-up shops from Fringe + Co., Elektra Cosmetics and more; special drag performances from Fabigail Tchoupitoulas, Laveau Contraire and Tarah Cards; fabulous food from Hatch & Harvest and Urban Smash; and special beer releases. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit local LGBTQ nonprofit organizations.
— Kyle Huling, Urban South Brewery
“Pride Month is all about celebrating love and community, and at Urban South we are always striving to do so through the gospel of good beer,” said Kyle Huling, Co-Founder of Urban South Brewery. “We put a strong emphasis on being a dedicated local partner and operating with fearlessness and integrity in everything we do. We are proud to work with local LGBTQ organizations to help foster a more inclusive community in New Orleans.”
Urban South will release two new brews for fans to enjoy at the Pride Party:
- Beaming: Brewed in collaboration with the team at Fringe + Co., the second annual edition of this fruited sour features fresh raspberry, blueberry and strawberry.
- Spilled: Rainbow: Peach, banana, strawberry and guava come together in this very special Spilled variant finished with Smoothie Skittles.
Urban South Brewery is committed to supporting the LGBTQ community throughout the month of June and beyond. The brewery hosts several Pride-themed events and offers a selection of Pride-themed merchandise year-round. A portion of proceeds from these merchandise sales are always donated to local LGBTQ nonprofit organizations.
To learn more about Urban South’s Pride Party, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/370001058503979.
About Urban South Brewery
Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas, Urban South - HTX, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2021 Can Can Awards (Gold and Bronze), 2020 U.S. Open Beverage Championship (Silver), 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold), and 2020 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver). Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom. For more information, visit www.UrbanSouthBrewery.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest information on events and new releases. @urbansouthbeer @urbansouth_htx
