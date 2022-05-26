Unemployment Rates Down, Jobs Up in Nearly All Metros in April

SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in April according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all metro areas with the exception of one.

"The continued positive trajectory of Illinois' economy is encouraging," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "IDES and the Pritzker Administration are committed to supporting businesses and job seekers as they innovate, grow, and connect all across Illinois."

The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+5.4%, +4,800), the Rockford MSA (+5.2%, +7,200), the Springfield MSA (+4.6%, +4,800), and the Chicago Metropolitan Division (+4.6%, +162,200). The Danville MSA saw no change in total nonfarm jobs. Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality (fourteen areas); Manufacturing (thirteen areas); Other Services (twelve areas); Retail Trade and Government (eleven areas each); Professional and Business Services (ten areas); Transportation, Warehousing and Public Utilities and Education and Health Services (nine areas each).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-2.9 points to 4.1%), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-2.1 points to 3.7%), and the Rockford MSA (-1.5 points to 7.7%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in 93 counties, increased in seven and was unchanged in two.

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

Metropolitan Area April 2022* April 2021** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 3.8% 4.6% -0.8 Carbondale-Marion 4.6% 5.5% -0.9 Champaign-Urbana 4.0% 4.8% -0.8 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 4.1% 7.0% -2.9 Danville 5.8% 6.4% -0.6 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 3.7% 5.8% -2.1 Decatur 7.0% 7.7% -0.7 Elgin 5.2% 6.1% -0.9 Kankakee 6.1% 6.6% -0.5 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 4.4% 5.3% -0.9 Peoria 5.4% 6.1% -0.7 Rockford 7.7% 9.2% -1.5 Springfield 4.6% 5.6% -1.0 St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.3% 5.2% -0.9 Illinois Statewide 4.4% 6.4% -2.0 * Preliminary I ** Revised





























































Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - April 2022

Metropolitan Area April April Over-the-Year 2022* 2021** Change Bloomington MSA 94,200 89,400 4,800 Carbondale-Marion MSA 58,000 56,200 1,800 Champaign-Urbana MSA 117,300 115,500 1,800 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,712,200 3,550,000 162,200 Danville MSA 25,900 25,900 0 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 183,600 176,200 7,400 Decatur MSA 48,700 46,800 1,900 Elgin Metro Division 252,000 242,100 9,900 Kankakee MSA 42,700 42,200 500 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 414,700 404,600 10,100 Peoria MSA 166,200 162,300 3,900 Rockford MSA 144,400 137,200 7,200 Springfield MSA 108,100 103,300 4,800 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 237,300 236,000 1,300 Illinois Statewide 5,990,800 5,760,000 230,800 *Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area Apr 2022 Apr 2021 Over the Year Change Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL MSA Henry County 4.5 % 5.1 % -0.6 Mercer County 4.1 % 5.3 % -1.2 Rock Island County 4.6 % 5.9 % -1.3 Cities Galesburg City 6.2 % 7.1 % -0.9 Moline City 4.5 % 5.8 % -1.3 Rock Island City 4.7 % 6.4 % -1.7 Counties Bureau County 4.7 % 4.9 % -0.2 Fulton County 5.3 % 5.6 % -0.3 Henderson County 4.0 % 4.0 % 0.0 Knox County 6.0 % 6.5 % -0.5 Stark County 5.8 % 5.5 % 0.3 Warren County 4.2 % 4.4 % -0.2 Whiteside County 4.2 % 4.9 % -0.7





Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL MSA

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.7 percent in April 2022 from 5.8 percent in April 2021. The last time the April rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 3.6 percent.

Total nonfarm employment increased +7,400 compared to April 2021.

Leisure-Hospitality (+2,200), Professional-Business Services (+1,900), Manufacturing (+1,500), and Retail Trade (+1,200) had the largest payroll gains over the year. The Educational and Health Services (-700) sector recorded employment declines over the year.

The unemployment rate identifies those who are out of work and seeking employment. A person who exhausts benefits, or is ineligible, still will be reflected in the unemployment rate if they actively seek work.

Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.

