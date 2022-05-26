Short Track Races at NH Motor Speedway Help Kick Off 99th Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week®

Short track racing returns to NH Motor Speedway, June 11

June 11th-19th, 2022 - New Hampshire – home to America’s Original Riding Rally®

LACONIA, NH, USA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world's premier dirt track motorcycle racing series returns to Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week® at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire, on Saturday, June 11. This year’s event features Round 5 of the 2022 Progressive American Flat Track championship where spectators can see racers muscling 300-pound AFT Twin and AFT Single motorcycles around a flat, oval racetrack at speeds in excess of 120 mph; roaring, sliding and kicking up dirt as they jockey for position and try to be first across the finish line. NH Motor Speedway offers a variety of viewing options, including paddock upgrades, allowing spectators to meet their favorite riders and check out their bikes, up close, all day long. This is a family-friendly event, with live music, big screen viewing, vendor displays, the Kid Zone and a variety of food and beverage options.

“We’re proud to see Short Track Races return to NH Motor Speedway for its second year,” says Jennifer Anderson, Deputy Director of Progressive Laconia Motorcycle Week®. “Spectators were blown away by the action when it premiered at the speedway’s brand new dirt track and it sets the tone for an amazing lineup of events at our 99th Rally.”

Progressive American Flat Track is America’s original extreme sport as well as the guardian of the Grand National Championship series, formally established in 1954 but with roots reaching back to motorcycling’s original speed demons of a century ago. It’s widely recognized as the most prestigious and competitive form of dirt track motorcycle racing in the world. Much has changed over 100 years, but the sport remains perhaps motorsport’s purest test of man and machine.

For tickets and other info visit https://www.americanflattrack.com

Laconia - where rallies were invented!