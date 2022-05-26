Grand Pacific Resorts Celebrates Multiple ARDA 2022 Wins
Resort Management Group Wins 3 ARDA Awards and 10 Finalist Positions
We are honored by the recognition we received at ARDA. The outstanding performance and passion of our associates and teams has spawned this great recognition.”CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand Pacific Resorts returned triumphant from the American Resort Development Association (ARDA) Conference with three new ARDA Awards in tow, further solidifying its reputation as an award-winning resort management company.
— Nigel Lobo, RRP, Chief Operating Officer of Grand Pacific Resorts
Every year, ARDA recognizes timeshare industry professionals and programs for their noteworthy accomplishments and excellence in a range of competitive categories. Grand Pacific Resort’s Marketing & Communications Team won the Best Communications Team Award, and individual Grand Pacific Resort associates earned awards in their respective categories: Shannon Kucharski from San Clemente Cove won Best General Manager, and Fernando Perez from Coronado Beach Resort won Best Housekeeping Manager. Grand Pacific Resorts was also awarded 10 finalist positions across multiple divisions.
Nigel Lobo, RRP, Chief Operating Officer of Grand Pacific Resorts said, “We are honored by the recognition we received at ARDA. The outstanding performance and passion of our associates and teams has spawned this great recognition. These achievements are a direct reflection of Grand Pacific’s unwavering commitment to creating experiences worth sharing for all our valued associates as well as the tens of thousands of owner families we have the privilege of serving every year.”
In early May, the 13 Grand Pacific award finalists traveled to the ARDA Conference in Hollywood, Florida where the winners were announced. In addition to exclusive networking opportunities, attendees also enjoyed a variety of special events, including a day trip to the Everglades on an airboat tour, plus a pool day with a cabana for total rest and relaxation followed by the awards and dinner celebration.
Winner Shannon Kucharski said, “I’ve attended ARDA before, and this time felt even more special. The hotel, pool, beaches and outing were all gorgeous. However, the best part of the trip was getting to connect and celebrate with my colleagues and our leadership team. It was truly a magical trip with my Grand Pacific family that I will always remember.”
About Grand Pacific Resorts
Grand Pacific Resorts creates experiences worth sharing for 80,000 owner families and tens of thousands of loyal guests every year. With 24 managed properties spanning from the pristine island of Kauai to the slopes of Park City to numerous top vacation destinations across Northern and Southern California, the resort management company customizes its services to preserve the unique experience each location offers. For over three decades, owners and guests have valued heartfelt hospitality as they choose to vacation with Grand Pacific Resorts year after year.
