Minnesota Man Accused of Rape Acquitted

MANKATO, MINNESOTA, USA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 29, 2022, a jury in the Blue Earth County District Court returned a verdict of not guilty on all counts in a sexual assault case. In March of 2019, Michael Jimmy Hunter II was accused of raping a female friend and charged with felony and gross misdemeanor counts of criminal sexual conduct. After a three-day trial where all the evidence was presented to the jury, Mr. Hunter was exonerated. Hunter maintains that he was invited to the house by his friend after a night out on the town, that the physical interaction between himself and his friend was entirely consensual, and that they did not actually have intercourse. A petition to expunge the record of the case has been filed and will be heard in August. According to Hunter’s attorney Patrick Casey, the petition for expungement is expected to be granted and would close the court file and all records of the case held by the state.

Hunter was represented by Patrick Casey of Knutson+Casey law firm, which has offices in Mankato, Minnesota and Edina, Minnesota.

Court File No. 07-CR-19-869