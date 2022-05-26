Submit Release
News Search

There were 983 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,271 in the last 365 days.

Minnesota Man Accused of Rape Acquitted

MANKATO, MINNESOTA, USA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 29, 2022, a jury in the Blue Earth County District Court returned a verdict of not guilty on all counts in a sexual assault case. In March of 2019, Michael Jimmy Hunter II was accused of raping a female friend and charged with felony and gross misdemeanor counts of criminal sexual conduct. After a three-day trial where all the evidence was presented to the jury, Mr. Hunter was exonerated. Hunter maintains that he was invited to the house by his friend after a night out on the town, that the physical interaction between himself and his friend was entirely consensual, and that they did not actually have intercourse. A petition to expunge the record of the case has been filed and will be heard in August. According to Hunter’s attorney Patrick Casey, the petition for expungement is expected to be granted and would close the court file and all records of the case held by the state.

Hunter was represented by Patrick Casey of Knutson+Casey law firm, which has offices in Mankato, Minnesota and Edina, Minnesota.

Court File No. 07-CR-19-869

Randy Knutson
Knutson + Casey
+1 507-344-8888
email us here

You just read:

Minnesota Man Accused of Rape Acquitted

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Law, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.