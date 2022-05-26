Angel City Football Club and Every Kid Sports Team Up to Empower Girls to Play Sports

Fundraising campaign to raise $10,000 for girls in underserved communities.

BEND, OREGON, USA, May 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angel City Football Club (ACFC) , the newest member of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), has become the latest pro sports team to partner with Every Kid Sports (EKS) , a national nonprofit dedicated to helping children play youth recreational sports. As part of ACFC’s commitment to increasing access to youth sports through its community-based efforts, the club has pledged to raise $10,000 for EKS grants that will empower qualified girls in underserved LA communities to play youth soccer.The multi-platform campaign will allow for text-to-give donations, by texting ACFC to 91999, and will be amplified on Angel City’s and Every Kid Sports’ digital and social channels, as well as a special video presentation at halftime of ACFC’s match against NJ/NY Gotham FC Sunday night, May 29th. All fundraising assets will include a QR code that links to a mobile donation platform and information about Every Kid Sports.“Angel City has a unique, powerful community engagement model and we are thrilled to be one of its nonprofit partners,” said Natalie Hummel, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Every Kid Sports. “The club’s commitment to helping underserved girls play soccer will make a huge difference in LA communities. We look forward to changing these girls’ lives.”“The mission of Every Kid Sports aligns with one of our core goals: increase female and non-binary youths’ access to sports opportunities. League registration fees are one of the primary barriers to accessing the transformative experience of playing on a soccer team. We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with EKS and to activate our community to donate to this incredible cause” Catherine Dávila, Head of Community, Angel City FC.The Every Kid Sports Pass program covers a portion of registration fees for recreational youth sports programs for each child in a family age 4-18, up to three times per year (fall, winter and spring sports seasons). To qualify, the child must receive Medicaid, SNAP, or WIC benefits and the sports league of interest must be recreational in nature and last at least four (4) weeks in duration. More information pertaining to eligibility and payment process can be found here.ACFC joins a growing list of pro sports teams supporting Every Kid Sports’ mission, including the Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, New York Giants and New York Jets. Angel City is the first predominantly female-owned pro sports team, with investors including Hollywood A-listers such as Natalie Portman, Jennifer Garner, and Eva Longoria, tennis legends Billie Jean King and Serena Williams, and 13 former US National Teamers, including Abby Wambach, Julie Foudy, and Mia Hamm. Tech mogul and venture capitalist Alexis Ohanian is the team’s lead founding investor.––––––––––About Every Kid SportsEvery Kid Sports is a national 501(c)(3) and GuideStar Platinum Transparency-awarded nonprofit organization that has worked since 2009 to level the “paying field” in youth sports by removing the financial barriers that often prevent children from participation. Every Kid Sports has helped more than 80,000 kids across the country, and has been recognized by The Aspen Institute as a Project Play Champion, as well as a recipient of the Institute’s Beyond Sports Collective Impact Award for Reduced Inequalities. Every Kid Sports’ partners include DICKS Sporting Goods, Under Armour, T-Mobile, NFL Flag Football, Little League International, and the National Basketball Players Association Foundation. To learn more or to get involved, please visit www.everykidsports.org About Angel City Football ClubAngel City Football Club (ACFC), the 11th member of the National Women’s Soccer League, took the pitch in Spring 2022 and calls Banc of California Stadium in downtown Los Angeles their home. The team is founded by Academy Award-winning actress and activist Natalie Portman, technology venture capitalist Kara Nortman, media and gaming entrepreneur Julie Uhrman and Seven Seven Six founder and former Executive Chair of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian. Former England Women’s National Team forward Eniola Aluko leads the team as Sporting Director and Freya Coombe is the team’s Head Coach.Learn more about ACFC at www.angelcity.com and follow the team on social media @weareangelcity. Season tickets start at $180 for 12 home games and group deposits are on sale at https://angelcity.com/tickets ###For more information regarding this announcement, please contact:For ACFC-related inquiries, please contact media@angelcity.comFor EKS-related inquiries, please contact Tiffany Cook tiffany@everykidsports.org 210.846.4034