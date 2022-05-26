New opinions: May 26

Gonzalez v. State 2022 ND 117

Docket No.: 20210289

Filing Date: 5/26/2022

Case Type: POST-CONVICTION RELIEF

Author: VandeWalle, Gerald W. View Opinion Highlight: Post-judgment motions following a judgment denying post-conviction relief will be treated as another application for post-conviction relief. District court orders denying an application for post-conviction relief are summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(7). A proposed pre-filing order designating a person as a vexatious litigant is not appealable.

Wickham v. State 2022 ND 116

Docket No.: 20210313

Filing Date: 5/26/2022

Case Type: POST-CONVICTION RELIEF

Author: Tufte, Jerod E. View Opinion Highlight: A comment on a defendant’s post-arrest silence is an improper comment on the right to remain silent in violation of the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments of the United States Constitution. In considering whether counsel’s failure to object to a Doyle violation establishes a reasonable probability that, but for counsel’s errors, the result of the proceeding would have been different in the postconviction relief context, the district court must consider the factors outlined in State v. Wilder, 2018 ND 93, ¶ 9, 909 N.W.2d 684. They include: (1) the use to which the prosecution puts the post arrest silence; (2) who elected to pursue the line of questioning; (3) the quantum of other evidence indicative of guilt; (4) the intensity and frequency of the reference; and (5) the availability to the trial judge of an opportunity to grant a motion for mistrial or to give curative instructions. A witness’s isolated reference to a defendant’s invocation of his right to counsel, without further elaboration or further mention by the State at any other time during the trial or in closing arguments, does not warrant a new trial for the defendant.

Schaff v. State 2022 ND 115

Docket No.: 20210337

Filing Date: 5/26/2022

Case Type: POST-CONVICTION RELIEF

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: An order denying post-conviction relief is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2).

Atkins v. State 2022 ND 114

Docket No.: 20220006

Filing Date: 5/26/2022

Case Type: POST-CONVICTION RELIEF

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: An order denying an application for postconviction relief and a pre-filing order under N.D. Sup. Ct. Admin. R. 58 concluding the applicant is a vexatious litigant are summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(4) and (7).

Highlight: A formal, evidentiary hearing is required whenever an administrative agency acts in a quasi-judicial capacity unless the parties either agree otherwise or there is no dispute of a material fact. A summary judgment is inappropriate if a fact-finder must draw inferences and make findings on disputed facts to support its decision. Even when facts are undisputed, a summary judgment may not be granted if reasonable differences of opinion exist as to the inferences to be drawn from those facts.

State v. Kelly 2022 ND 112

Docket No.: 20210342

Filing Date: 5/26/2022

Case Type: DUI/DUS

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: Criminal judgments entered after the defendant pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, fourth or greater offense, are summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(7) and (8).

Highlight: The owner of a limited liability company generally is not liable for the company’s debts, obligations, or other liabilities. District courts must sufficiently address each factor considered in piercing a company’s veil and explain how the factors do or do not apply.

Anderson v. Spitzer, et al. 2022 ND 110

Docket No.: 20210290

Filing Date: 5/26/2022

Case Type: CHILD CUST & SUPPORT (Div.\Other)

Author: Crothers, Daniel John View Opinion Highlight: A district court may modify residential responsibility if it finds a material change in circumstances and modification is necessary to serve the best interests of the child. To warrant modification, the material change in circumstances must adversely affect the child or result in a general decline in the child’s condition.

Highlight: Parental rights may be terminated upon a finding of abandonment. A party seeking termination of parental rights must prove all elements by clear and convincing evidence. Section 14-16-06(1), N.D.C.C., permits termination of parental rights in an adoption proceeding.

Matter of Didier 2022 ND 108

Docket No.: 20210325

Filing Date: 5/26/2022

Case Type: CIVIL COMMIT OF SEXUAL PREDATOR

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A district court’s order denying an application for discharge from civil commitment as a sexually dangerous individual is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2).

State v. Landrus 2022 ND 107

Docket No.: 20210304

Filing Date: 5/26/2022

Case Type: ASSAULT

Author: Crothers, Daniel John View Opinion Highlight: This Court may consider an obvious error that affects substantial rights. Jury instructions must correctly and adequately inform the jury of the applicable law. Instructing the jury on the wrong subdivision of law is a plain error. Sustaining a conviction based on jury instructions that do not require findings on every essential element of the charged crime violates due process.

State v. Yellow Hammer 2022 ND 106

Docket No.: 20210209

Filing Date: 5/26/2022

Case Type: HOMICIDE

Author: Tufte, Jerod E. View Opinion Highlight: Future medical expenses may be awarded as restitution to a crime victim if the amount can be ascertained from the evidence presented at a restitution hearing.

Rath v. Rath, et al. 2022 ND 105

Docket No.: 20210120

Filing Date: 5/26/2022

Case Type: CHILD CUST & SUPPORT (Div.\Other)

Author: Jensen, Jon J. View Opinion Highlight: A district court has broad discretion on evidentiary matters and over the conduct of a hearing. A ruling on a motion in limine is reviewed under the abuse of discretion standard. The right to closing arguments can be waived by the parties and narrowed by the courts, but it cannot be unilaterally denied. To modify parenting time, a movant must establish a material change of circumstances has occurred since the prior parenting time order and that it is in the child’s best interests to modify the order. A demand for change of judge, once granted, carries forward in any particular case, even when a new proceeding is filed in a divorce case triggering a new judge assignment. The Supreme Court may, on its own motion or the motion of any party to an appeal, enter a pre-filing order prohibiting a vexatious litigant from filing any new litigation in the courts of this state as a self-represented party without first obtaining leave of a judge of the court where the litigation is proposed to be filed.