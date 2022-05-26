Conserv MDRF 376 1150 Tall Slim Refrigerator Awarded Prestigious ADEX Platinum Distinction

Equator Tall Slim Refrigerator

Measuring just 24 inches wide and 11.5 cubic feet, this slim, stainless steel refrigerator is the ultimate solution for narrow spaces.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is proud to announce that its MDRF 376 1150 Tall Slim Refrigerator has been named a 2022 ADEX Platinum Award winner. This appliance was one of seven Equator products that won the coveted award. The ADEX Platinum Award is the highest title issued by the organization's judges.

“I am excited and honored to announce that our MDRF 376 1150 Tall Slim Refrigerator was named as a 2022 ADEX Platinum Award winner,” said ​​Nick Mathews, of Equator Advanced Appliances. “As a company that is consistently focused on providing the highest quality and most forward-thinking appliances for our customers, we’re thrilled to have earned this prestigious award for seven of our products.”

Unlike traditional designs, the MDRF 376 1150 Tall Slim Refrigerator is specifically created for narrow spaces. Perfect for garages, offices, retail spaces, tiny homes, and any other compact space, the unit is only 24 inches wide. The interior features 7.9 cubic feet of refrigerator space, and 3.6 cubic feet of freezer space. Making it simple to organize the refrigerator are three glass shelves, one produce crisper, and a bottom freezer with three drawers. What’s even more impressive is that the refrigerator comes equipped with a wine rack, making it easy to chill your favorite varietals and vintages.

The refrigerator/freezer combo also has a Total No Frost feature, LED lighting, stainless steel reversible doors with a recessed handle, and an Energy Star rating.

For those who are unfamiliar with ADEX (Award for Design Excellence), the organization runs the largest and most well-respected product design and architecture competition in the world. Nominated products have the chance to win platinum (the highest award), gold, or silver distinctions in their specific categories. Points are awarded by an expert panel of judges, which determines the product’s final score. Minimum scores are required in order to be considered for each award level. Every April, winners are announced in Design Publications.

Approximately 3,000 industry professionals are part of the ADEX Global Advisory Board. Operating since 1995, thousands of companies have entered design projects, furnishings, building materials, and other consumer products. Only the best in show receive one of the three ADEX titles.

Other Equator models that took home the ADEX Platinum Award include the 5500 CV Super Combo Washer/Dryer (in white), the Equator Single Bottle Chiller, and the OAC 2000 Outdoor Air Conditioner.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.