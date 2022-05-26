The 3rd Annual Future Soldier Technology USA Conference to take place in 2 weeks

Future Soldier Technology USA Conference | June 7th-8th, 2022, Arlington, VA

SAE Media Group reports: Registration closes in less than two weeks for the Future Soldier Technology USA Conference, taking place in Arlington, VA, this June.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Registrations will close soon for the highly anticipated Future Soldier Technology USA Conference, which will return as a live, in-person conference in Arlington, VA, on June 7th and 8th, 2022.

Future Soldier Technology USA is an excellent opportunity to meet and network with service providers and military and government end-users from North America to discuss updates on future soldier programmes and listen to exclusive expert-led presentations based on operational case studies and research.

Guest passes are available for US Military & DOD Personnel. To apply, please contact Jack Overell at joverell@smi-online.co.uk. For those interested in attending, places will become limited soon. Register at http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/PR3.

The agenda is being finalized. See below for a snapshot of the speakers and presentations.

Industry Speakers and Presentations include:

• How Interconnect Solutions Enable the Warfighter – presented by Mr Andrew Murdoch, Business Development Manager — Tactical Interconnect Products, Glenair

• Series 80 - Mighty Mouse Interconnect and Cabling Overview - Mr Josh Castrey, Senior Product Manager – Tactical Interconnect Products, Glenair

• Realizing The New Lethality Paradigm: Achieving Lethality Today: Lessons Learned from the USMC's TaaS (Technology-as-a-Service) Strategy, funded by Cost Avoidance from ZIRM (Zero Infrastructure Range Modernization) – presented by Mr Ralph Petroff, President — North America, Marathon Robotics, Marathon Targets

• SATCOM Operations and Resiliency in a Near-Peer Environment – presented by Mr Dan Gager, CCO, Ovzon

• Enterprise at the Edge: Enabling the Dismounted Warfighter – presented by Mr Jack Moore, Vice President, Business Development SOCOM & ARMY, Persistent Systems

PEO Soldier Speakers and Presentations include:

• Equipping Soldiers with Multi-Spectral Targeting Systems for Enhanced Capabilities in all Operational Environments – presented by Colonel Douglas Copeland, PM Soldier Maneuver & Precision Targeting, PEO Soldier, US Army

• Increasing the Lethality of Dismounted Forces to Maximize Next Generation Combat Capabilities – presented by Colonel Scott J. Madore, Project Manager Soldier Lethality, PEO Soldier, US Army

• Augmenting Soldier Situational Awareness through the Nett Warrior Programme – presented by Lieutenant Colonel Denny Dresch, Product Manager Ground Soldier Systems, PEO Soldier, US Army

• Supporting the Dismounted Soldier with Advanced Tactical Power Solutions – presented by Dr Clifford Cook, Chief Engineer PdM Ground Soldier Systems, PM IVAS, PEO Soldier, US Army

• Leveraging New Technology to Optimize Soldier Situational Awareness on the Future Battlefield – presented by Mr Mark Stephens, Deputy PM Integrated Visual Augmentation System, Program Executive Office Soldier, US Army and Mr Derek Harberts, Deputy Product Manager Handheld, Manpack, Small Form Fit (DPdM HMS), Project Manager Tactical Radios (PM TR), PEO C3T, US Army

Request a copy of the brochure: http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/PR3.

Future Soldier Technology USA

June 7th-8th, 2022

Hilton Arlington, Virginia

Lead Sponsor: Glenair | Sponsors and Exhibitors: Marathon Targets, Ovzon, and Persistent Systems

For tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.

For all delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.

About SAE Media Group Conferences:

SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences. We provide our customers with solutions through industry knowledge and collaboration that enables our attendees to return to their organisations better equipped to overcome their key business challenges. Our key events focus on Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical and Medical. Each year we bring together over 5,000 senior business professionals at our conferences. http://www.smgconferences.com

SAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services.