PennDOT Issues Update on Waterline Work in Lewistown

Lewistown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a Route 1005 (Valley Street) detour in Lewistown Borough, Mifflin County, will enter its second phase Tuesday, May 31. The contractor for a municipal waterline project will close Valley Street between Route 3023 (Ort Valley Road) and Route 1017 (Walnut Street) and implement detours for northbound and southbound traffic.

The northbound detour will see traffic take Walnut Street to Route 522, Route 522 to Route 22/322 westbound and Route 22/322 westbound to the Electric Avenue interchange before merging back onto Valley Street.

The southbound detour will see traffic take Ort Valley Road to Route 22/322 eastbound, Route 22/322 eastbound to the 522 North/Walnut Street interchange and Route 8008 (Logan Street) to Walnut Street before merging back onto Valley Street.

The detours will be in place during daylight hours only. The contractor will lift them daily after work is complete. PennDOT expects the detours to be in place for approximately two months. The contractor will lift them sooner if work progress allows.

All work is weather and schedule dependent. PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598



