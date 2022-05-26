Route 2047 Little Creek Road Closure

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the upcoming closure on Route 2047 (Little Creek Road) between Route 2011 (Lone Pine Road) and Stopra Road in West Bethlehem Township, Washington County. The closure is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 31 and remain closed until early July, weather permitting.



The closure will allow crews to demolish the existing structure and replace with a precast concrete box with wingwalls. A posted detour will be in place using Route 2011 (Marianna Lone Pine Road) and Route 2020 (Ten Mile Road).

A closure of a section of Route 2011 (Lone Pine Road) will also be required for the delivery and placement of the new box culvert. The closure will be located between Highland Ridge Road and Dutch Glory Road and will be in place beginning Wednesday, June 8 and will continue until late June, weather permitting. A posted detour will be in place using Route 2013 (Little Daniels Run Road) and Route 2005 (Brush Run Road).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

