York Avenue Closure

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the upcoming closure on York Avenue between Cummings Avenue and Connell Avenue in Connellsville City, Fayette County. The closure is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 31 and is anticipated to reopen in November, weather permitting.  Additionally, minor work will be completed in the Spring of 2023.

A posted detour will be in place using Route 119 (Memorial Blvd.), Route 1031 (Narrows Road) and Connell Avenue. Pedestrian traffic will be accommodated during construction. The closure will allow crews to replace the structure carrying York Avenue over Mounts Creek along with minor approach work and drainage improvements.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov 

# # #

