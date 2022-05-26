Submit Release
I-76 West (Schuylkill Expressway) Lane Closure at Night Next Week for ITS Repair in Lower Merion Township

King of Prussia, PA – Westbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) motorists will encounter a left lane closure between the City Avenue (U.S. 1 South) and Belmont Avenue interchanges in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, on Wednesday, June 1, through Friday, June 3, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route or allow more time for travel in the work area because significant backups and slowdowns may occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

The ITS repair is part of the completed project to install Variable Speed Limit (VSL) and Queue Detection and Warning (QDW) systems along 14 miles of I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) between King of Prussia and Philadelphia.

For additional details, visit the Transform 76 website.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

 

