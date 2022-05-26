GSB Architects & Interiors Team is Growing
Latina-owned architectural firm expands design production group
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GSB Architects & Interiors Inc., an award-winning, Atlanta-based architectural and interior design firm, is proud to announce the hiring of two new team members, Jillian Weir-Reeves as a project coordinator and Nadia Alexander as an architect intern focused on design production.
Weir-Reeves comes to GSB Architects from New York, where she served as an assistant project manager for William Vitacco Associates. In addition to her experience at William Vitacco working with the City of New York, she has experience working in operations at CBS Sports Network and web communications at NBC News. Weir-Reeves will be responsible for coordinating life safety reviews, code requirements and customer communications in her new role at GSB Architects.
Alexander is a Kennesaw State University architecture student and has experience working in various roles for The Home Depot, rue21 and Chick-fil-A. In her new role as an architect intern at GSB Architects, Alexander will be responsible for supporting project needs focused on BIM modeling and renderings.
“We are proud to welcome Jillian and Nadia to our team to assist with new and on-going projects as well as design production,” GSB Architects Co-Founder and Principal William Barker said. “Jillian brings nearly a decade of experience in architecture to our group and Nadia’s work ethic will be an asset to our firm, clients and projects.”
Founded in 1998 by Barker and Maria Guerra-Stoll, the Hispanic, female-owned firm consists of highly tyler qualified architects and interior designers providing services on all phases of projects, including furniture procurement, from the inception of ideas to the built environment.
“GSB has a reputation for being the best of the best in architecture,” Alexander said. “Joining GSB as a project coordinator will allow me to provide our clients with best-in-class service while designing projects that require great attention to detail.”
