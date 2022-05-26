Marcellus-Utica Shale E&P Operator Majority To Speak At Appalachian Shale Water Conference In July

www.oilfieldwater.com/pa

Oilfield Water Connection, the executive event series in U.S. oilfield water, reports strong E&P involvement in a new Marcellus / Utica shale water conference.

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first Marcellus-Utica Shale Water Business Update conference will be held July 29th at the Pittsburgh Westin. Online registration is open here.

At this event, the majority of northeastern shale gas producers (as measured by well completions activity) will share their views on water management.

Specifically, E&P operator representatives from top producers that together comprise more than half of the total active frac crews working in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale natural gas plays will take the stage to discuss their latest thoughts and efforts in full-cycle shale water management.

Some of the E&P companies that will have delegates speaking at the event include: EQT, Range Resources, Chesapeake, Southwestern Energy, Coterra, Gulfport, Repsol, and more…

Joining these E&P speakers on stage will be thought leaders from midstream, service, transportation, advisory, and data firms rounding out a tremendous agenda and learning / networking opportunity.

In addition to the excellent speaker lineup, some of the most highly respected firms in the Marcellus Shale / Utica Shale water business have joined the event as sponsors including: Gemini Shale Solutions, Energy Water Solutions, Keystone Clearwater Solutions, CORE Linepipe, DHI, CDX Energy Services, and CSR Services. Media partners and supporting organizations include Marcellus Drilling News, Shale Directories, and MUG.

Oilfield Water Connection is excited to bring their conference platform, which has facilitated the produced water business discussion in Texas oilfield for years, to Pittsburgh for the first time this July. “The industry’s initial response to the first Oilfield Water Markets Conference in Appalachia has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Joseph Triepke and Pete Cook, the conference organizers. “Northeastern shale water management is evolving fast and the need to convene is real. We look forward to this gathering of the Appalachian shale water management community for an event unlike any other the market has experienced.”

This event will be held on July 29, 2022 from 9am to 6:30pm with a cutting edge agenda and plenty of networking opportunities (including an open-bar reception at the end of the day) at the Pittsburgh Westin Hotel. Conference goers also have the option of joining an industry outing to the Pirates-Phillies baseball game the evening before (7/28/22) (this option can be added during online registration). At the main event (7/29/22), attendees will network with other industry leaders, peers, and customers while hearing from analysts and thought leaders about all the topics important to the business of fresh water and wastewater management in the Marcellus Shale / Utica Shale plays. The agenda and initial speaker lineup has been posted to the website and more speakers will be announced soon. The conference will provide oilfield water market customers, suppliers, and investors with direct access to market intelligence and decision makers in a way no other event on the calendar can offer.

Please plan to join your peers at the iconic and conveniently located Westin Pittsburgh hotel in the Steel City in July for the Marcellus Shale Water Business Update.

About Oilfield Water Connection:

Oilfield Water Connection is the leading event platform devoted entirely to the marketplace, business, and finance aspects of the oilfield water management industry. We deliver a dedicated forum to E&P, water midstream, and oilfield service executives as well as investors. The format, topics, and speakers at Oilfield Water Connection conferences are carefully selected to provide valuable information and opportunities for industry business people and leaders. Our agendas are non-technical – this is not a “white paper” conference – and focus more on trends, predictive data, and business risks / opportunities than science. For more information, please visit www.oilfieldwater.com.

