MetaBlaze ICO Round 2 Opens May 31st
ICO of the popular gaming firm MetaBlaze raised $2.1 million. They are now set to launch its ICO round 2 on May 31st, 2022UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MetaBlaze is gaining more traction every week. With its NFT mint ongoing, the Gaming firm is scheduled to open its second ICO round (Initial Coin Offering) on May 31st at 12 pm UTC. As of this writing, MetaBlaze has raised over $2.1M during its ICO, the recent round reached its hard cap in just 3 short days with nearly 2,000 holders.
What is MetaBlaze?
MetaBlaze is a blockchain-based gaming company aiming to set a new standard in the world of blockchain gaming. MetaBlaze is not just another blockchain gaming company, MetaBlaze merges elements of rapidly expanding crypto categories – GameFi, DeFi, and Metaverse, creating a one-of-a-kind, synergistic ecosystem full of web 3 technologies.
MetaBlaze (MBLZ) token is a deflationary, dual reward-based, multi-chain crypto token providing versatile functionalities and will serve as the native currency within its ecosystem. The MBLZ token is built on Binance Smart Chain and MetaBlaze will later launch its Ethereum MBLZ token in July.
The impact-focused ecosystem maximizes usability for gamers, non-gamers, and aids in the development of a robust foundation required to optimize scalability and long-term sustainability. MetaBlaze offers a wide range of value-added utilities designed to work together seamlessly and continuously generate revenue for its economy and respective community of holders.
Blockchain Security
The founding team members are doxxed and have undergone third-party KYC with leading blockchain security company, Certik. This means the founding team has undergone comprehensive ID Verification, Background Checks, and the Provision and storage of personal information. MetaBlaze Smart Contracts are also audited by Certik, and the MBLZ token is equipped with Skynet Monitoring, a 24/7 security monitoring service provided and managed by Certik.
GameFi: The fastest-growing crypto category
MetaBlaze is developing a blockchain-based play-to-earn game, expected to boast AAA graphics, exclusive content, and a universe full of new worlds to conquer in Player-vs-Player battles. Face-off with mystical creatures in an engaging RPG, battling to control stunning 3D worlds. NFT collections developed by MetaBlaze are based upon these in-game creature characters and boast astonishingly realistic artistry and nearly 200, 3D traits.
As sales of Virtual Real Estate in the Metaverse rocket to never-before-seen highs, MetaBlaze will take on a vital role in this movement by including property ownership as one element of its game strategy; virtual lands will be available to buy, rent, sell, or tax within its gaming Metaverse.
At its core, the gaming industry is a highly competitive field that requires constant innovation and optimization to succeed. As such, a well-designed ecosystem of tools and utilities is essential for fostering growth and maintaining competitiveness.
MetaBlaze Ecosystem
- BlazedApp
- Dual Rewards
- NFT Strategy Game
- NFT Farming Grounds
- NFT collections
- NFT Marketplace
- Native Blockchain
- AAA P2E Game
- Virtual Real Estate
- Gaming Metaverse
MetaBlaze Initial Coin Offering
The Crypto ICO on May 31st presents the opportunity to purchase MetaBlaze tokens (MBLZ) at lower entry points before listing on public cryptocurrency exchanges. The MBLZ token price during the ICO is $0.000095 In addition to buying MetaBlaze (MBLZ) at lower rates, ICO participants are rewarded with a 5% MBLZ token bonus.
To participate in the Initial Coin Offering Round, Register at: https://launchpad.metablazetoken.com/register
MetaBlaze Links: https://linktr.ee/METABLAZE
About METABLAZE
MetaBlaze is a web 3, blockchain-based gaming company with a multi-chain cryptocurrency token, MBLZ, built on the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Blockchain.
Michelle German
MetaBlaze Token
+1 (302) 770-6603
info@metablazetoken.com
