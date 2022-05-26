Route 28 Ramp to Veterans Bridge Inspection this Week in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the southbound Route 28 ramp to the Veterans Bridge (I-579) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Thursday and Friday, May 26-27 weather permitting.

Inspection activities will occur on the ramp that carries southbound Route 28 traffic to the Veterans Bridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Lane shifts will occur on the ramp and a single lane restriction will occur on Madison Avenue and southbound Route 28 under the ramp. The Larson Design Group will conduct the inspection activities.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

