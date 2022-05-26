Leading Nations Join the UAV Technology Conference 2022

UAV Technology Conference 2022 - Gold Sponsors: Echodyne and Leonardo

SAE Media Group reports: The nations confirmed to speak has been announced for the UAV Technology Conference, taking place in London, this September.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Given the significance of the evolving trend and popularity of drones and UAVs in the military industry, the UAV Technology Conference will return to London, UK, on 26th and 27th September 2022, to explore the future vision for uncrewed capability development.

Several leading nations have already signed up to speak at UAV Technology 2022. The international line-up of speakers will share their knowledge and insights through various engaging briefings throughout the two days, to enable delegates to leave with a plan for their country's future UAV platform.

For those interested in attending, the £300 early bird offer will expire in a few days. Register by 31st May 2022 to take advantage of this discount at http://www.uav-technology.org/pr2.

The nations set to speak include:

Australia

• Wing Commander Jonathan McMullan, Detachment Commander, Project Air 7003 Resident Project Team, Royal Australian Air Force

Canada

• Lieutenant Colonel Julien Letarte, RPAS Project Director, DAR 8, Royal Canadian Air Force

Germany

• Lieutenant Colonel Ralf Kleindienst, Program Director UAS, Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw)

Greece

• Lieutenant Colonel Nikolaos Oikonomakis, Contract, Programme Manager, General Directorate for Defence Investments & Armaments, Greek Ministry of National Defence

The UK

• Air Commodore Simon Strasdin, ISTAR Force Commander, Royal Air Force

• Wing Commander Neil Hallett, PM Remote Piloted Air Systems Protector and Reaper, Royal Air Force

• Colonel Paul Hughes, Chief Engineer and Type Airworthiness Authority, Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems Delivery Team, DE&S, UK MoD

• Major Harry Mousley, SO2 ISTAR, Warfare Branch, Land Warfare Centre, British Army

The USA

• Lieutenant Colonel Lewis Christensen, Commander, 22 Attack Squadron, U.S. Air Force

• Major Rex Rafferty, Deputy Chief, MQ-9 Operations Branch, Air Combat Command, U.S. Air Force

• Major Joseph Ritter, Operations Officer / Evaluator Pilot, 65 Special Operations Squadron, U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC)

• Mr Ben Tran, Branch Chief, Sensing Management Branch, Multi-Domain Sensing Autonomy Division, Sensors Directorate, U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory

• Ms Angela Stubblefield, Senior Representative, U.S. Federal Aviation Administration

International Organisations

• Major General Karsten Stoye, Head of Civil-Military Coordination Division, EUROCONTROL

• Colonel Stefano Bianca, Deputy Commander, Alliance Ground Surveillance Force (AGSF), NATO

The complimentary brochure with the full programme and speaker line-up can be downloaded at http://www.uav-technology.org/pr2.

For sponsorship enquiries, contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.

For more information on delegate places, contact Callum Kenmure on +44 (0) 207 827 6138 or email ckenmure@smi-online.co.uk.

UAV Technology Conference

26-27 September 2022

London, UK

#UAVTechnology2022

Gold Sponsor: Echodyne and Leonardo

