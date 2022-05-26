Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 600 Block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District have announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in the 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 11:30 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 25-year-old Wellington Jefferson, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).