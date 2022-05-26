Prime Minister extends greetings to Sakartvelo celebrating its Independence Day

LITHUANIA, May 26 - Prime Minister of the Republic of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė has extended greetings, on behalf of the Government, to the people of Sakartvelo celebrating their Independence Day.

‘Adopted back in 1918, the Georgian Declaration of Independence outlined the principles of democracy, human rights, and freedom. I am certain that these principles will prevail on Georgia’s path to the European and Euro-Atlantic community that Georgia and its people have chosen.

Today, as we witness the shocking and brutal Russia’s war against Ukraine, it is absolutely crucial for all the democratic countries to support jointly the Ukrainian efforts to defend its sovereignty and independence as well as the security of the whole region. We count on our close partners and allies to align with the EU actions, putting more pressure on Russia to stop its aggression.

Let me assure you that Lithuania will continue to stand firm in support of Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and its European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. My country remains committed to further strengthening our bilateral cooperation and contributing to bringing Georgia closer to NATO and the EU, based on our mutual values and freedoms.

The Prime Minister has also sent best wishes for the well-being and prosperity of the people of Sakartvelo on the occasion of the Independence Day.