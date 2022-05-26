ROIVENUE™ Announces An Open Webinar on Data Discrepancy and Data-Driven Attribution for Marketers in UAE
It will be hosted by ROIVENUE™’s Analytics Expert, Fadi Saleh on May 31 at 10 am Mekkah time.PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ROIVENUE™ announced that it is going to host a webinar, “Why Google Analytics Show Fewer Conversions Than Ad Platforms”. This webinar is aimed at educating where data discrepancy comes from and how to solve it with attribution.
The Czech startup provides data-driven attribution solutions based on artificial intelligence to eCommerce companies in 13 countries in Europe. Recently the company has expanded its operations to India and UAE.
The idea of a webinar came after ROIVENUE™’s Analytics Expert, Fadi Saleh who is in charge of the Middle Eastern Region saw a demand for additional communication and resources related to data-driven attribution.
“With this webinar, we aim to reach marketers in UAE and start a conversation around data-driven and AI based attribution models. Many ecommerce companies are still using the traditional but inaccurate last click model. That needs to change! With our RNN based model, we help eCommerce companies uncover the real ROI of their marketing channels and boost their performance. We believe that this webinar with expert advice and live Q&A is a step in the right direction.” says Fadi Saleh.
The one-hour webinar will focus on data discrepancies between Google Analytics and Ad platforms, and how to find one source of truth when it comes to multitouch customer journeys.
Topics to be covered in the webinar:
1. How different platforms count conversions
2. How to find the truth using attribution
3. How to use data for improving advertising performance
4. How to automate your marketing analytics with ROIVENUE™
The webinar will be in English and held live on Zoom. Registration for the webinar is free. Attendees can ask questions through sli.do.
All registered participants will receive a link to the recorded version of the webinar via email once it has been uploaded - usually within a few days of the live event. Therefore if you are interested in the webinar, it is best to register even if you won't be able to watch it live.
To register for the webinar, please visit this link.
About ROIVENUE™
ROIVENUE™ is a marketing intelligence analytics suite for marketing professionals. It is a one-stop solution for marketers to integrate all of their advertising, CRM and web analytics data into one place and harness the power of multi-touch attribution to get more ROI from their marketing campaigns. The suite of products includes data connectors, multi-touch data-driven attribution, as well as an agency reporting tool for marketing agencies to quickly and easily build reports for clients on Power BI, Tableau and other data visualisation tools. In 2019 it was selected as one of the top 15 multi-touch marketing software companies in the world. For more information, please visit www.roivenue.com
Fadi Saleh
Roivenue
+420 778759966
fadi.saleh@roivenue.com
