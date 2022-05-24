ROIVENUE™ Announces Free 14-Day Trial with Self Onboarding Program
Starting from May, the company is offering self onboarding with a 14-day free trial period to its clients.PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ROIVENUE™ is an analytics, optimisation and attribution platform for ecommerce companies.The data-driven AI attribution model enables marketers to increase ROI by 15%. Enabling ecommerce companies to grow revenue and profit, ROIVENUE™ is the leading attribution vendor in CEE.
The company was created in the Czech Republic in 2018 in order to help marketers with data-driven decisions. It soon spread operations in 13 other countries in Europe and the United States.
After 2 years of dedication and development, ROIVENUE™ 2.0 was finally launched in 2021. Currently, the company is focusing on expanding its business in the global market by pushing into countries like UAE and India.
ROIVENUE™ Products
Throughout the years, Roivenue has developed 2 main products - Data Connectors, and Data-Driven Attribution.
ROIVENUE™ is a leader in data-driven marketing attribution. The company developed its own data-driven RNN method and Budget Optimizer™. The AI powered attribution model helps marketers with unnecessary targeting and expose parasitic channels, whereas the Budget Optimizer™ enables them to make sense of their marketing data, assess each channel’s effectiveness and allocate the marketing budget efficiently.
Self Onboarding Program
Going through years of client feedback on technical implementation and the desire to explore the app before signing the dotted line, the next logical step for ROIVENUE™ was to provide self onboarding to its clients together with a 14-day Free Trial.
With the self onboarding process, the company wants anyone to be able to start with data-driven attribution in 15 minutes. It takes out the need to talk to the sales team, ask for budgets before trying it out and make any commitments in advance.
CEO Pavel Sima says, “Self onboarding is a game changer! The biggest focus ROIVENUE™ has always been helping customers understand their marketing data better. And we want to make it even easier for clients. Through self onboarding, customers have an opportunity to try the platform if they see fit. It lets them be intuitive and discover the real value of ROIVENUE™ in their own way. ”
How To Self Onboard
The free trial is already available on ROIVENUE™’s website for anyone. The user-friendliness of the interface allows anyone to self onboard their company with ease.
Additionally, ROIVENUE™ is organising a webinar to showcase the self onboarding process for those who wish to see it in action. Head of Client Success, Milan Knapp will host the webinar presenting a demo of self onboarding on May 30th, 2022 at 5 pm CET. You can register for the webinar here with this link.
About the company
ROIVENUE™ is a marketing intelligence analytics suite for marketing professionals. It is a one-stop solution for marketers to integrate all of their advertising, CRM and web analytics data into one place and harness the power of multi-touch attribution to get more ROI from their marketing campaigns. The suite of products includes data connectors, multi-touch data-driven attribution, as well as an agency reporting tool for marketing agencies to quickly and easily build reports for clients on Power BI, Tableau and other data visualisation tools. In 2019 it was selected as one of the top 15 multi-touch marketing software companies in the world. For more information, please visit www.roivenue.com
