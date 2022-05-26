Homicide: 1200 Block of North Capitol Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:01 pm, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the report of the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located evidence of a shooting but no victim. Moments later, MPD was notified of a walk-in shooting victim located at a local hospital. The adult male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 20-year-old Jahmeze Williams, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

