Senate Bill 1093 Printer's Number 1685
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
1093
2022
INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, MENSCH, SCHWANK, BOSCOLA, STEFANO AND
FLYNN, FEBRUARY 23, 2022
SENATOR LANGERHOLC, TRANSPORTATION, AS AMENDED, MAY 25, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 15, 1971 (P.L.596, No.160),
entitled "An act providing for the control and regulation of
outdoor advertising adjacent to the interstate and primary
highway systems within this Commonwealth; providing for
administration by the Department of Transportation to comply
with Federal requirements as a condition to the receipt of
highway funds; fixing penalties and making appropriations,"
further providing for definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3(2) of the act of December 15, 1971
(P.L.596, No.160), known as the Outdoor Advertising Control Act
of 1971, is amended to read:
Section 3. Definitions.--As used in this act:
* * *
(2) "Erect" means to construct, build, assemble, place,
affix, attach, create, paint, draw, or in any other way bring
into being or establish, but it shall not include any of the
foregoing activities when performed as an incident to the change
of advertising message or customary maintenance and repair of a
sign or sign structure, including a change to energy efficient
