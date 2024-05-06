Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,628 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,077 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1132 Printer's Number 1580

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1470

PRINTER'S NO. 1580

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1132

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY BROWN, PENNYCUICK, KEARNEY, J. WARD, VOGEL,

CULVER, BROOKS AND MILLER, MARCH 28, 2024

AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, MAY 6, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 24, 1931 (P.L.1206, No.331), entitled

"An act concerning townships of the first class; amending,

revising, consolidating, and changing the law relating

thereto," in finance and taxation, further providing for tax

levies.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1709(a)(7) of the act of June 24, 1931

(P.L.1206, No.331), known as The First Class Township Code, is

amended to read:

SECTION 1. SECTION 1709(A)(2)(II) AND (7) OF THE ACT OF JUNE

24, 1931 (P.L.1206, NO.331), KNOWN AS THE FIRST CLASS TOWNSHIP

CODE, ARE AMENDED TO READ:

Section 1709. Tax Levies.--(a) The board of commissioners

may levy taxes by resolution for taxes levied at the same rate

as or a rate lower than the previous fiscal year, and by

ordinance if the tax rate increases from the previous fiscal

year, upon all property and upon all occupations within the

township made taxable for township purposes and subject to

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

You just read:

Senate Bill 1132 Printer's Number 1580

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more