Senate Bill 1132 Printer's Number 1580
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1470
PRINTER'S NO. 1580
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1132
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY BROWN, PENNYCUICK, KEARNEY, J. WARD, VOGEL,
CULVER, BROOKS AND MILLER, MARCH 28, 2024
AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, MAY 6, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 24, 1931 (P.L.1206, No.331), entitled
"An act concerning townships of the first class; amending,
revising, consolidating, and changing the law relating
thereto," in finance and taxation, further providing for tax
levies.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1709(a)(7) of the act of June 24, 1931
(P.L.1206, No.331), known as The First Class Township Code, is
amended to read:
SECTION 1. SECTION 1709(A)(2)(II) AND (7) OF THE ACT OF JUNE
24, 1931 (P.L.1206, NO.331), KNOWN AS THE FIRST CLASS TOWNSHIP
CODE, ARE AMENDED TO READ:
Section 1709. Tax Levies.--(a) The board of commissioners
may levy taxes by resolution for taxes levied at the same rate
as or a rate lower than the previous fiscal year, and by
ordinance if the tax rate increases from the previous fiscal
year, upon all property and upon all occupations within the
township made taxable for township purposes and subject to
