Senate Bill 1133 Printer's Number 1581
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
INTRODUCED BY BROWN, PENNYCUICK, KEARNEY, J. WARD, VOGEL, CULVER
AND BROOKS, MARCH 28, 2024
AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, MAY 6, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), entitled "An
act concerning townships of the second class; and amending,
revising, consolidating and changing the law relating
thereto," in taxation and finance, further providing for
township and special tax levies.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3205(a)(8) of the act of May 1, 1933
(P.L.103, No.69), known as The Second Class Township Code, is
amended to read:
Section 3205. Township and Special Tax Levies.--(a) The
board of supervisors may by resolution levy taxes upon all real
property within the township made taxable for township purposes,
as ascertained by the last adjusted valuation for county
purposes, for the purposes and at the rates specified in this
section. All taxes shall be collected in cash.
