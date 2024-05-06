Submit Release
Senate Bill 1133 Printer's Number 1581

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1471

PRINTER'S NO. 1581

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1133

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY BROWN, PENNYCUICK, KEARNEY, J. WARD, VOGEL, CULVER

AND BROOKS, MARCH 28, 2024

AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, MAY 6, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), entitled "An

act concerning townships of the second class; and amending,

revising, consolidating and changing the law relating

thereto," in taxation and finance, further providing for

township and special tax levies.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3205(a)(8) of the act of May 1, 1933

(P.L.103, No.69), known as The Second Class Township Code, is

amended to read:

SECTION 1. SECTION 3205(A)(4) AND (8) OF THE ACT OF MAY 1,

1933 (P.L.103, NO.69), KNOWN AS THE SECOND CLASS TOWNSHIP CODE,

ARE AMENDED TO READ:

Section 3205. Township and Special Tax Levies.--(a) The

board of supervisors may by resolution levy taxes upon all real

property within the township made taxable for township purposes,

as ascertained by the last adjusted valuation for county

purposes, for the purposes and at the rates specified in this

section. All taxes shall be collected in cash.

