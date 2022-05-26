Global Tourism Expert Cathy Holler Joins Smoove Xperience as Board Advisor

Cathy Holler, President and CEO of bespoke travel agency, Momenti Travel has joined US-based travel tech company Smoove Xperience Inc. as Board Advisor.

UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cathy Holler, President and CEO of bespoke travel agency Momenti Travel in Vancouver, Canada, has joined US-based travel tech company Smoove Xperience Inc. as Board Advisor.

Ms Holler has 35 years of experience in the global tourism industry, with 20 years in executive positions focused on luxury travel.

Possessing an impressively varied career, Ms Holler has successfully handled roles with internationally acclaimed tourism businesses, including Four Seasons Hotels, luxury tour operators Travcoa and Rocky Mountaineer, luxury travel agency Tully Luxury Travel and Momenti Travel, and the Whistler Resort Association (now Tourism Whistler). For six years, she was also a senior executive with global luxury travel consortia, Virtuoso, serving as Vice President of Destination Sales & Vice President, Member Sales & Service.

In addition, Ms Holler founded the Canadian tourism consultancy, Blue Ice Communications in 2001. Over the past 20 years she has consulted for more than 80 tourism businesses in Canada, the US, the Caribbean and South America: hotels, resorts, adventure operators, tour operators, online travel businesses, tourism boards, indigenous tourism operators, governmental organizations and NGOs. Her portfolio of projects ranges from strategy development to implementation.

Tourism in the post-pandemic era will focus heavily on private and customised experiences in a safe environment. Ms Holler’s vast expertise in the luxury travel industry will value-add tremendously to bring comfort and a luxury touch to Smoove Xperience’s travellers.

“Ms Holler’s extensive hands-on experience working for B2B and B2C leisure tourism businesses in the United States and Canada makes her an invaluable asset to the team,” Smoove Xperience Inc. Chairman Mr Francis Ong commented. “We are confident that her wealth of experience guiding tourism start-ups and established organisations will help us develop and grow the business tenfold.”

About Smoove Xperience Inc.

Smoove Xperience Inc. is a travel tech company focused on helping tourists plan, book and manage their trips through curated travel guides, user-generated content, itinerary planning tools, local deals and promotions via its AI-powered digital mobile app. Smoove Xperience Inc. founded in the USA, is championing post-pandemic tourism for travellers from Asia, making travel simple and seamless — the way it should be.

For all corporate communications and partnership opportunities, please email us at corp@smoovex.net.