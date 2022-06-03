Hamisa Mobetto Releases Her Hugely Anticipated Feel Good Debut EP -Yours Truly FT Korede Bello & Otile Brown

Yours Truly Yours Truly Hm Yours Truly Hamisa

Hamisa Mobetto's Anticipated Ep-Yours Truly ,Ft Korede Bello and Otile Brown will have you Dancing and feeling great All Summer 2022

LOS ANGELES , CA , USA , June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With each passing day, Afrobeats has successfully penetrated the global music market. As of today, more than ever before, A list Top Tanzanian musicians have had more international music collaborations flooding the airwaves to the amusement of the audience. But there's more feel-good music that is about to be unleashed from emerging power house artist,Hamisa Mobetto whose songs rooted in Tanzania,Nigerian Afrobeats and highlife nuances backed by international production standards is about to take the music industry by storm and put Tanzania on the map with her New EP -Yours Truly.



Hamisa Said Mobetto is a Tanzanian artist/Entrepreneur, born in Mwanza, and had some years growing up in Dar es salaam . Which explains why her music has an epic undercurrent "I'm a 90’s baby that learned how to survive from the life challenges As I work hard to survive, music came to my rescue. In that darkness, I found my light and that was the beginning of my shine which I am bringing to the industry"





Mobetto Music recording artist Hamisa Mobetto has announced today’s release of her hugely anticipated label debut EP, Yours Truly available on all streaming platforms worldwide. Yours Truly includes a feature from Nigerian super star Korede Bello on the “Want” track, and Otile Brown on the Wewe track with music videos dropping soon.Yours Truly Ep has 6 songs including Murua ,Yanini & wazamani



Yours Truly is highlighted by the new single, “POP It,” available for streaming on all digital platforms worldwide. Pop it video was shot at the Belaire headquarters in new york,Usa and directed by Vinick Dias and vice ferreira which is also available on all streaming platforms.



