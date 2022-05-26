Silver Alert - Michael Sterling ACTIVE

Michael Sterling, 74-years-old, 6' 01", 200 lbs., gray hair, hazel eyes, last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red, white, and blue shorts and gray sketchers shoes. Michael was driving a tan 2017 Lexus RX, SUV, displaying AZ/248KAE. Michael went missing from North 91st Avenue and West Union Hills Drive in Peoria, AZ, Maricopa County. Michael suffers from memory and health-related issues. Please contact Peoria PD or 911 if you have any information.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.