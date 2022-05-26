Silver Alert - Michael Sterling ACTIVE

Submit Release
Michael Sterling, 74-years-old, 6' 01", 200 lbs., gray hair, hazel eyes, last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red, white, and blue shorts and gray sketchers shoes. Michael was driving a tan 2017 Lexus RX, SUV, displaying AZ/248KAE. Michael went missing from North 91st Avenue and West Union Hills Drive in Peoria, AZ, Maricopa County. Michael suffers from memory and health-related issues. Please contact Peoria PD or 911 if you have any information.

