Capital Numbers donates an ambulance as its CSR initiative
Capital Numbers, a Kolkata-based leading software development company, donated an ambulance in collaboration with Aarogya Vahini Trust (AVT).KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuing with its exemplary CSR initiatives, Capital Numbers, the leading global provider of digital engineering services, donated an ambulance on April 23, 2022, collaborating with Aarogya Vahini Trust (AVT) to boost the rural healthcare system.
At the event at Capital Numbers’ Kolkata headquarters, Mani Casadona, were the Founder & CEO Mukul Gupta, Director of Operations Anindya Mukherjee, CFO Vipul Gupta, Head of Compliance Subhrajit Das, and HR Manager Paromita Biswas Panja. Members of the Satya Shai Aarogya Vahini team also graced the event.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, the company provided financial assistance and aid to those afflicted with the Coronavirus. It also aims to help the underprivileged kids of society with food, health, and education.
For Capital Numbers’ Founder & CEO Mukul Gupta, giving back to society is important. Mr. Gupta stated, “The Covid-19 pandemic has emphasized the need to boost the country’s healthcare, and as a company and an individual, we have realized more than ever how fragile our lives are. So, we need to improve our healthcare, and we should start taking the steps. The government is doing its job, and we should do ours. From medicines to ambulances, we are trying to improve the rural healthcare system.”
Capital Numbers also aims to help the underprivileged kids of the country with food, health, and education. Its healthcare activities include free-of-cost integrated rural healthcare and relief services through innovation and humanitarian community action.
The company is happy to have joined hands with Aarogya Vahini Trust (AVT) for community development and healthcare services.
About Capital Numbers
Capital Numbers is an ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified digital solutions company with 650+ experts working full time across 3 Delivery Centers.
Established in 2012, Capital Numbers is headquartered in Kolkata, India, with offices in the USA, Sweden, and Australia. The company has bagged multiple awards and accolades from organizations like CII, Clutch, GoodFirms, Deloitte, Financial Times, Economic Times, and the Bengal Chamber of Commerce. Its CSR Initiatives focus on giving food, healthcare services, and education to the disadvantaged kids of India.
Learn more about Capital Numbers at https://www.capitalnumbers.com
About Aarogya Vahini Trust
Aarogya Vahini Trust (AVT), the Kolkata-based charitable organization, is a member of The International Community of Organizations of the SAI Global Federation of Foundations - providing free-of-cost healthcare services to vulnerable communities in rural West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Assam since 2015.
AVT offers accessible and affordable preventive primary healthcare services focusing on Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). With compassionate healthcare as its guiding principle, it also seeks to bring about societal transformation.
