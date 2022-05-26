Maine Climate Council Scientific and Technical Subcommittee

MAINE, June 2 - Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: June 2, 2022

Start Time: 10:00 AM

Location: Virtual meeting

Meeting description/purpose:

Register to observe this meeting

Related documents (if any):

Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

For further information, contact:

Name: Cassaundra Rose, PhD

Phone: 207-530-0424