Security Teams Struggle Amid Rapid Shift to Cloud-Based Operations
Research shows a lack of resources amid cloud surgeNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Security executives recognize that most business-technology systems will be maintained in a cloud environment moving forward, but are concerned that security teams are not equipped to manage the associated risk, according to a new study from CRA Business Intelligence, the research and content arm of cybersecurity information services company CyberRisk Alliance.
The study also reveals that even as some organizations learn and adopt “cloud-first” frameworks and procedures, others simply lift and shift their current applications to the cloud with little to no customization, creating the potential for significant long-term risks to their security posture.
The data and insights in this report are based on a survey conducted in April 2022 of 300+ IT and cybersecurity decision-makers and influencers in the United States, with respondents drawn from organizations of all sizes and industries. The study was sponsored by Bishop Fox and Invicti.
Among the study’s key findings:
• Thirty-seven (37%) percent of respondents reported their organization experienced a cloud-based attack or breach in the last two years. On average, this amounted to four attacks per victim since 2020.
• The number of cloud assets/workloads is growing among companies, with 55% of respondents running up to 50 assets/workloads in the public cloud and 56% on hosted clouds; on average respondents maintain 66 assets in either public or hosted clouds.
• As cloud-based assets/workloads increase, 50% of respondents are very concerned about their ability to secure their cloud systems, with 72% “extremely” or “very” concerned.
• When it comes to the top data security concerns in the cloud, respondents cite the following: Lack of detection/response, compromised users, misconfiguration, and inability to monitor changes within cloud environments.
“With 54% of respondents not experiencing a cloud-based attack or breach, lift and shift (33%) and cloud native (29%) strategies continue to dominate,” said Matt Alderman, EVP, Foresight at CyberRisk Alliance. “Our research shows a wide range of security solutions are being used to secure cloud environments, and over 90% of those surveyed indicated they are likely to invest more in cloud security over the next two years. However, selecting the right security solutions for cloud infrastructure creates a need for more education. Only software composition analysis (SCA) and application programming interface (API) security solutions are keeping up with customer expectations.”
The report outlines a series of best practices to help organizations better secure their cloud-based resources.
The full research report is available for download here.
