SouthPointe@63rd Moving forward with Construction in 4th Quarter 2022

City Council approves $250M Four-Phase Live-Work Play Development re-zoning and site entitlement plan in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UrbanAmerica (UA-KC SouthPointe LLC) a national Developer, is happy to announce that Kansas City’s City Council approved its four-phase project development, including a re-zoning and site entitlement plan. City Council also granted UA approval to enter into agreements with the City related to the SouthPointe Tax Incentive Financial Plan.

SouthPointe @ 63rd will be the catalytic development of a broader multi-year, four-phase community development plan for a strong urban community with quality housing, employment opportunities, and vibrant economic activity in Kansas City, MO. UrbanAmerica is committed to improving communities and the lives of its residents.

The development is situated around the core intersections of 63rd Street and Prospect Avenue at the 63rd Street exit of Bruce R. Watkins Parkway (aka Highway 71), and on the Kansas City Area Transit Authority’s new Prospect MAX line, qualifying this project as a Transit Oriented Development (TOD).

SouthPointe @ 63rd will be a signature Live-Work-Play master development that, when fully built out, will consist of approximately 1 million SF of commercial and residential space. This project is being redeveloped on 37 acres of land at a projected cost north of $250M. Entitlements for the 4-phase master development are approved.

“UrbanAmerica has been investing in development in low to moderate-income communities since 1998 and has invested in over 50 different real estate projects with a long track record of executing successful completion while creating local jobs and stimulating the economy. We recognized KCMO as a unique city with growth opportunities from our first investment in the Home Depot, retail, and office space in 2003. Continuing to serve this community is our aim with the SouthPointe & 63rd project and now is the time to do it!” Richmond McCoy, CEO, Co-Founder, UrbanAmerica

Phase I is estimated to commence construction in the fourth quarter of 2022 with completion projected in early 2024. Phase I includes three buildings, Building L, a 4-story, 308,100sf, 250-unit green, mixed-income multi-family building with a blend of market-rate and workforce housing units. Building D, a 4-story, 156,000 SF mixed-use building featuring ground-floor retail (restaurants, coffee shops, retail shops) and offices on floors 2-4; and Building I, a 3-story, 76,000sf 114-key flagged extended-stay hotel.

“We are excited for the communities of Blue Hills, Citadel, and Town Fork Creek that these major milestones have been accomplished. Having worked collectively with the stakeholders, councilpersons, Lee Barnes and Ryana Parks-Shaw, city staff, and others through challenges that none of us expected, we persevered! This has truly been a collaborative vision and effort, and we at UrbanAmerica are honored to now have the opportunity to bring this vision to reality; one that has been in the works for decades.” Robert Farmer, Senior Vice President, UrbanAmerica

The community engagement process started back in 2019 and long time resident, Linda Brown, owner of Better Academy, having participated as a community member stated, “I was raised here, my childcare center has been here for over 30 years, being a part of these meetings is important to me, this development will help us take back our community and restore it.”

Alicia Douglas, another participant, stated “it was a great experience to have community members' ideas listened to and be heard on creating a future for this community and I am glad I was a part of it.”

“SouthPointe @ 63rd will contribute greatly to the overall economic growth of the area by drawing many new business generators, employers, and residents to the area. This project is deserving of this community, it is a springboard to ignite hope, the opportunity of new ideas, community growth, inspire entrpreneurs and create needed jobs in this area.” says, Anna McCoy, Co-Founder, UrbanAmerica.

For more information: Citizens can stay abreast of the progress via the community website www.workplaylivedev.com or https://southpointe.urbanamerica.com

