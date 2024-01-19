UrbanAmerica Announces a Strategic Partnership with CJR Development Partners LLC for Southpointe @ 63rd Project in KCMO

Southpointe Development Multifamily Rendering

Together we closed on Phase 1 Land Acquisition in partnership with the City of Kansas.

Partnering with UrbanAmerica and the Kansas City community and officials to make the project a reality is exciting and fulfilling.” — Harold W. Johnson II

KANSAS CITY, MO, USA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UrbanAmerica (UA KC SouthPointe, LLC), a leading real estate development firm, recently announced a strategic partnership with CJR Development Partners, LLC (CJRD), one of the country’s premiere firms specializing in transformative redevelopment projects through public private partnerships. The two firms will blend their expertise to develop the eagerly anticipated, Southpointe@63rd project in Kansas City, MO.

Richmond McCoy, CEO of UrbanAmerica, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating that, "joining forces with CJRD enhances our capacity to deliver an outstanding mixed-use development at Southpointe @ 63rd. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to invest in and develop projects that not only succeed commercially but also benefit the community." UrbanAmerica has a notable history of over two decades in real estate development, focusing on master-planned, community-centric projects. The company has been instrumental in catalyzing urban redevelopment across multiple cities in the United States, with a strong emphasis on socially responsible and environmentally conscious development.

Harold W. Johnson, II, Managing Partner of CJRD, is a trailblazer in the real estate ecosystem who is known for spearheading transformative projects, such as the $600M Towne Square at Suitland Federal Center, a mixed use, project in Prince George’s County, Maryland. CJRD brings over 60 years of combined experience in real estate, construction, legal, and management fields This collaborative approach has resulted in catalytic mixed-use projects in Petersburg, Virginia; Mercer County, West Virginia; Baltimore, Maryland; Capitol Heights, Maryland; and now Kansas City, Missouri.

The Southpointe @ 63rd project, in partnership with the City of Kansas, aims to revitalize a 31-acre site at 63rd Street and Prospect Avenue. The ambitious plan includes 240 units of mixed-income housing, a hotel, a supermarket, restaurants, and other office and retail spaces. This project is part of a larger effort to rejuvenate the area and create a vibrant, sustainable community. Together, UrbanAmerica and CJRD recently completed the land acquisition for Phase I in partnership with the City of Kansas. Join us for this historic groundbreaking scheduled for January 29, 2024, 11:30 am, or visit www.southpointe63rd.com for details.

Leading the CJRD Kansas City office in partnership with UrbanAmerica is lifelong resident, Marvin Lyman. “This collaboration is more than development; it's about a lasting impact and a much-needed win for our community. Together, we're shaping a brighter future for Kansas City." For more information about UrbanAmerica and CJR Development Partners, please visit their websites at www.urbanamerica.com and https://cjrbuilds.com.

About UrbanAmerica group of companies, a minority owned real estate development, investment management and services company launched in 1998 and has raised more than $780 million dollars of institutional equity from many of the country’s largest public pension funds, banks, and insurance companies and leveraged that to over $2 Billion in real estate transactions nationwide. These projects encompassed corporate offices, housing, hospitality, retail, charter schools, YMCAs and industrial spaces. UAs projects have created over 27,000 jobs for low-income residents in urban markets through consistent contracting of over 30% of the dollars spent with local and minority firms.

About CJR Development

Cober Johnson and Romney is a firm whose mission is to uniquely meet the consulting, legal, and strategic needs of their non-profit, private, and public sector clients – all under one roof. The partners of CJR have a combined total of more than 60 years of experience in real estate, construction, legal, and projects. CJR’s vast knowledge and hands-on expertise with public private partnerships allows them to provide distinguish them from other firms.