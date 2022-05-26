PodStock Logo

TRENTON, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PodStock—The Podcasting Conference will make its ambitious debut on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Masonic Temple in Trenton.

The six-hour-long conference has Charles Riddle founder of Esquire Trademarks explaining the importance of protecting your podcast through Trademarking, Todd Cochrane CEO of Blubrry on Statistics, Christine Blackburn of the Story Worthy Podcast as the host/moderator, Travis Chapell of Guestio, and Rob Greenlee VP, Podcast Content & Partnerships at Libsyn as the Keynote Speaker. Ryan White of RODE will also be giving a Podcasting Equipment presentation.

Everyone in attendance will receive a swag bag full of Podstock branded items and a raffle ticket. This Raffle Ticket gives one person a chance of winning a RODE Equipment Package ($1,300 value including a Rodecaster Pro)!

Tickets are available for PodStock—The Podcasting Conference at www.PodStock.us. Tickets are $99 and are only available on the website. Tickets will not be available at the door. New Pod City, the company presenting this event, realized not everyone who could benefit from this conference can afford to attend. So, if you’re a College Student studying Audio/Visual or Broadcasting courses, we have 30 free tickets available thanks to BRC Media. Go to www.PodStock.us, click ‘Future Podcasters’ and fill out the form for a chance to attend Podstock for free!

