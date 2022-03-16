New Pod City launches PodStock: the First Podcast Conference in New Jersey History

TRENTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The only Podcast Hosting Company in New Jersey and the 60th Podcast Hosting Company in history, officially announced the first-of-its-kind Podcast focused event in the Tri-State Area, “PodStock”.

“Podstock is ambitious in every way,” says Will Foskey, President of the NPC Network, “Location, Trenton. Podcasting Event, New Pod City. SHURE, RODE, Mr. Wonderful. We’re all-in for Podcasting. Hope to see you there.”

Powered in part by SHURE and supported by “Mr. Wonderful”, Podstock is an initiative from the New Pod City Podcast Network and is made possible by its parent company, New Pod City.

“PodStock embodies the Podcast Revolution,” says Christina Sasso, co-owner of New Pod City, “A revolutionary event for revolutionary people in a revolutionary town.”

At Podstock, you’ll hear from seasoned pros in the Podcast Industry, interact with other podcasters, get familiar with podcasting equipment and learn how to monetize your Podcast.

PodStock will be held from noon to 6 PM on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Masonic Temple located at 100 Barrack St, in Trenton, NJ. Tickets are now available at www.PodStock.us. Sponsorship and Panelist opportunities are still available. The first 100 tickets purchased will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a

RODE Equipment Package ($1,500 value).

About New Pod City

New Pod City is the ONLY Podcast Hosting company in New Jersey. In addition to hosting, New Pod City offers a state-of-the-art podcast recording studio, streamlined distribution, cutting-edge promotions, and amazing monetization. The NPC Podcast Network is an American freemium podcast and streaming network platform.

