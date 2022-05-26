DeFiance Media Launches New Programming Line Up Featuring Diverse Creators And Subject Matter Experts
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeFiance Media, the 24-hour global broadcast network dedicated to alternative finance and DeFi lifestyle, has become one of the most talked-about cultural, economic, and media disruptions of the millennium. The new DeFiance Media programming line up features diverse creators and subject matter experts in various alternative finance verticals including Web3, blockchain, DeFi, and crypto among others.
Marc Scarpa, Founder of Defiance Media, shares his insights about the new programming line up. “We’re excited about the launch of the new line up of programs showcasing industry leading creators and subject matter experts. We couldn’t be prouder to highlight some of the brightest and most entertaining minds of our generation. Defiance media collaborates with premium contributors all of whom are a distinctive voice of decentralization.”
DeFiance Media’s new spring programming curates thought-provoking and entertaining content with inspiring hosts and subject matter experts. Evolutionary programming is available on linear and on demand.
DeFiance Daily features the latest news coverage of decentralized culture, finance and technology delivered every two hours daily featuring Ms. Hepburn, a virtual human news anchor powered by Hour.One.
Culture Conversations (Airs Daily: 1pm and 3:30p PST) - Features exclusive interviews with entrepreneurs and investors from the most prominent conferences and events such as BTC Miami, d10e, Consensus and more. Luminary guests include Bill Barhydt, Brock Pierce, Tim Draper, Bruce Fenton, Kevin O’Leary, Adrien Grienier, Tony Hawk, Israel Wilson, JP Sears, Justin Rezvani, Crystal Rose, Angela Anton, Akon, Gashi, Lawyer Milloy, Jessica Stocker, Jared Silver, and more!
Anything is Possible (Airs Sat/Sun: 2:40p PST ) Host Patrick Tsang in conversation with entrepreneurs who share their personal success stories and the processes they employ for innovation and leadership. Featured guests include: Michael Flatley, Cecilia Peck, Maximillion Cooper, Caroline Rush, Christian Moore, Sebastian Copeland, H.R.H. Prince Carl-Eduard von Bismarck, Queen Diambi Kabatusuila Tshiyoyo Muata and more.
Money Talks (Airs Daily: 1:30pm PST) Bill Barhydt, CEO of Abra, takes a deep dive into the week’s Bitcoin news along with analyst Natalie Brunell and special executive guests such as Dan Held, Peter McCormick, Du Kwan, Marissa Kim, and Justin Rezvani.
The O Show (Airs Daily: 5pm PST) Host Wendy O shares her take on a wide variety of topics with featured interviews, project reviews, discussion pieces, technical analysis, and market updates! And talks about everything crypto every day - Bitcoin, Blockchain, and trading while teaching all the basics.
NFT All Stars (Airs Daily: 12:10pm PST) is an animated podcast series presented by Coindesk and hosted by NFT OGs Jason Bailey, also known as Artnome, and Marguerite deCourcelle, the CEO of blockchain game studio Blockade Games. Get ready for eye-opening and entertaining conversations about the fast-evolving, exploding world of non-fungible tokens, where niche meets mainstream culture, featuring guests Pete Holmes, FEWOCiOUS, Deadmau5, Damon Dash, James ‘Munky’ Shaffer and others.
The MikoBits Show (Airs Daily: 4pm PST) Host Miko Matsumora helps viewers understand the complexity of blockchain technology in an easy manner. Episodes feature guests like Graham Novak from Constitution DAO, Jeremy Musighi from Balancer DeFi, Astar Network Founder, Sota Watanabe, Michael Wagner CEO of star atlas NFT game and more.
New Money (Airs Daily: 5:30pm PST) Explores what it means to be part of the new “creator economy.” Co-hosts Spencer Dinwiddie of the NBA and his business partner, Solo Ceesay, have intimate conversations with pro athletes, celebrities and social media influencers who are on the cutting edge of interacting directly with fans and developing new ways to generate revenue from their own celebrity. Presented by Coindesk, guests include Matt James (The Bachelor), R&B singer Mario, Foye Oluokun (Atlanta Falcons), Renee Montgomery (Atlanta Dream) and social media influencers and personalities with a cumulative following of 30M+.
Light Culture (Airs 12:10p PST Sat/Sun) - Host David Herschkovitz, co-founder of legendary Paper magazine, has been a long-time supporter of cultural disruptors from the alternative worlds of skate, hip hop, graffiti and streetwear scenes to LGBTQ and women's rights. In this series, he takes listeners on a journey as he interviews some of our era's key creatives and social disruptors.
Hardcore Finance (Airs Daily: 2:40p PST) - Insightful. Balanced. Provocative. Brave enough to leverage the market? Bold enough to challenge the status quo? Join Alex Chizhik and Shimon Lazarov as they bring their 15+ years of business experience to a data-driven debate. From Bitcoin to the NASDAQ, Government Regulations to Real Estate Trusts, Facebook to Moderna. If you care about the economy, finance, or investing, this is for you.
Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund, also shared how excited the team is about the new programming, “We’re glad to be part of the growing DeFiance ecosystem and the mix of content geared toward industry professionals and educational content designed for teaching and engaging a broader audience about alternative finance.”
About DeFiance Media
DeFiance Media delivers original content, unscripted series and daily news for a generation defining itself by news and data. Co-founded by Marc Scarpa, veteran media and technology entrepreneur, DeFiance Media provides TV viewers and digital natives the cultural, financial and lifestyle programming they desire. It’s available on television delivery platforms SLING TV, Glewed TV, Local Now, Select TV, Pzaz, Netrange and streams live on social platforms Twitch, and Twitter in addition to desktop and mobile.
