In a letter to Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, state bar executive director Leah Wilson said the bar has heard pleas for an extension from practitioners whose provisional licenses are set to expire next week.
May 25, 2022
You just read:
State Bar Asks Supreme Court to Extend Provisional License Program
