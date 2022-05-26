Submit Release
Temecula Valley’s Doffo Winery the Focus of Recent Episode of Popular Magnolia Network Show “Family Dinner”

The Doffo Family Shares a Toast with Family Dinner Host Andrew Zimmern

Doffo Family welcomes chef and TV personality Andrew Zimmern to Temecula for a behind-the-scenes look at wining and dining in their Southern California home

Being part of the show allowed us to shine a much-deserved spotlight on the region of Temecula Valley and the exciting grape-growing and winemaking scene that’s happening out here.”
— Damian Doffo, CEO and Winemaker, Doffo Winery
Temecula Valley, CA, May 26, 2022 – According to the Doffos, “The family that plays together, stays together.” This theme is central to the recent episode of Magnolia Network’s “Family Dinner,” in which Doffo Winery, the Temecula Valley Winery known for their premium wines, on-site vintage motorcycle collection, and unique wine experiences, invited noteworthy chef and TV personality Andrew Zimmern into their home for an evening of cooking, wine, and family banter.

The episode follows patriarch and Doffo Winery founder Marcelo Doffo, his wife Maria, and his three kids, winemaker and CEO Damian, events director Samantha, and creative director Brigitte, not to mention a handful of busy grandchildren, as they cook an authentic Argentine barbecue that reflects the family’s South American heritage, chat about what its like to grow grapes and produce wines as a family in Southern California, and share their passion for racing and collecting motorcycles. The family has one of the largest private collections of vintage motorcycles in the country and it’s kept on-site for visitors to see when they come to the winery.

“We show love and care through cooking and our family meals,” said Damian. “So to be able to open our home up and break bread with Andrew, and share our traditions, passions, and personalities with the world through Magnolia’s Family Dinner was such a privilege. Being part of the show also allowed us to shine a much-deserved spotlight on the region of Temecula Valley and the exciting grape-growing and winemaking scene that’s happening out here.”

The Family Dinner episode featuring Doffo Winery is available for streaming on the Magnolia network. Find out how to watch here.

About Doffo Winery
Founded by Marcelo Doffo in 1997, Doffo Winery sits in the hills of Southern California’s Temecula Valley. This family owned and operated winery produces many award-winning wines and has earned a stellar reputation in the region for its Malbec, Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, and its unique red blends.
