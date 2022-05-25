For Immediate Release:

May 25, 2022

Contact:

Nadia Marji CMP®, KDWP Chief of Public Affairs

(785) 338-3036

nadia.marji@ks.gov

Kansas State Parks Partnering with Kansas Public Libraries to Offer Free Park Entrance

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Kansas State Parks are partnering with the Kansas Public Library System to provide library patrons with daily vehicle permits available for checkout through December 2022. The daily vehicle permits provide the permit holder with admission to any of Kansas’ 28 state parks absolutely free of charge.

How It Works

Visit a participating library (see list here ksoutdoors.com/State-Parks/Library-Program) and ask to checkout a “Kansas State Parks Vehicle Permit.”

Each issued vehicle permit is valid for one day only, which will be written on the front of the permit.

Patrons using a daily vehicle permit must display the permit in their vehicle windshield when entering a Kansas state park.

Park permits do not need to be returned to participating libraries, they can be simply discarded once used or when the permit expires.

The check out process may vary at each participating library. It is up to the discretion of each library to determine how many permits may be checked out at any given time; and, how many permits each library patron may check out in total. Contact your local participating library for complete details.

“We’re committed to making sure Kansas state parks remain accessible to all,” said Kansas State Parks director Linda Lanterman. “Through this collaborative effort with Kansas Public Libraries, we’re able to remove a financial barrier for some who may not have been able to enjoy our natural resources otherwise. I’m excited for the individuals and families who will benefit from this, because they won’t regret making the trip to a Kansas state park.”

Libraries interested in participating should contact program coordinators Riston Landwehr at riston.landwehr@ks.gov or Kati Westerhaus at kati.westerhaus@ks.gov. Permits are $5 each and are sold in books of 25. Libraries are responsible for paying for the permits in advance; however, any permits leftover after December 2022 may be returned to the State Parks Division of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks for a full refund.

For more information, and to view a complete list of participating Kansas libraries, visit ksoutdoors.com/State-Parks/Library-Program.

To locate at Kansas state park nearest you, visit ksoutdoors.com/State-Parks/Locations.

###